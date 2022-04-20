The dearth of seasonal workers in Calvert is forcing local government to implement some measures that will modify services and operating hours at some of the county’s recreational facilities.
“Labor shortages are being felt throughout the United States,” a county government press release issued Tuesday declared.
Calvert’s parks and recreation department has been significantly affected by the trend.
During the April 5 meeting of the county commissioners, the board president stated the department has 147 vacancies for seasonal positions.
“This is going to impact park services this summer,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “There’s no way we can open up a park, a pool or operate a campground if we don’t have employees.”
Hance’s comments were made during a budget work session, which preceded the board’s decision to implement a soft hiring freeze. Hance affirmed that the move “will freeze those [parks and recreation seasonal] positions, but we can’t fill those positions anyway.”
County government announced these measures would take effect on May 2.
County park hours will remain the same with reduced services. All parks will have limited or no staff onsite during evening events Mondays through Fridays, however Dunkirk District Park, Cove Point Park, Hallowing Point Park and Ward Farm Park will be fully staffed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The conditions of playing surfaces will not be serviced between events. For example, fields will not be dragged, relined, raked or have base settings changed. Routine maintenance at other facilities may be delayed, such as bathrooms cleaned, courts cleared and trash cans emptied.
Aquatics centers will also be affected. Cove Point Pool operations will be as follows: May 28 through June 16 — Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; holidays, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; June 17 through Sept. 5: Mondays—Fridays, noon to 5:45 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; lap swim will not be offered at Cove Point Pool. The Hall Aquatic Center will be available for lap swimming.
Kings Landing Pool will remain closed for the season.
Summer swim teams will still be operational at both Cove Point Pool and Kings Landing Pool.
At Breezy Point Beach and Campground, the public beach will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 31. Campsite renters will still have access to the campground.
Kings Landing Park will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 27. From May 28 through Sept. 5, hours will be as follows: Mondays—Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Calvert’s local government will still be recruiting employees. For more information, go to the county government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.