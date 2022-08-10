Shannon Nazzal

Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director for Calvert County.

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

On a unanimous vote, the Calvert County commissioners on Tuesday approved a proposed reorganization of the recreation division of the department of parks and recreation.

“After several positions were vacated in parks and recreation, staff evaluated and analyzed the positions,” Shannon Nazzal, department director, stated in a memo to the commissioners.

