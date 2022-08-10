On a unanimous vote, the Calvert County commissioners on Tuesday approved a proposed reorganization of the recreation division of the department of parks and recreation.
“After several positions were vacated in parks and recreation, staff evaluated and analyzed the positions,” Shannon Nazzal, department director, stated in a memo to the commissioners.
The end result is that five positions that are currently vacant “are going away,” she said.
According to a summary provided to the commissioners, three of the eliminated positions — office assistant, recreation facility coordinator and recreation automation specialist — are full-time equivalent positions. The total budgeted cost for those salaries and benefits is nearly $290,000.
The proposal presented by Nazzal and recreation division chief Nate Smith includes full-time positions for a therapeutic recreation coordinator and a recreation systems analyst, two part-time positions each for building coordinators and recreation aides, three seasonal recreation aides and six seasonal facility coordinators/scorekeepers. The part-timers would be eligible for any benefits provided to the division’s hourly employees.
Nazzal stated that some of the now part-time positions had been been paid via invoice, but will now be paid as county employees.
“This would help with recruitment and retention?” Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) asked.
Nazzal indicated, as stated in her memo, “A reclassification of the recreation automation specialist to recreation systems analyst will help in recruitment and retention of a position that handles all technology for parks and recreation.”
The commissioners also approved a budget increase of of $32,800 for the department in the current fiscal year. Nazzal pointed out that $25,000 of that funding is already allocated.
According to the National Recreation and Park Association, the massive worker exodus that started in the spring of 2020 during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the local parks and recreation entities hard.
“Park and recreation agencies are competing with private sector employers for enthusiastic and qualified workers,” Kevin Roth, the association’s research specialist, wrote last December.
This past April, Calvert government officials reported there were nearly 150 vacancies in seasonal employees with within parks and recreational, forcing the curtailment of some hours and services at several facilities. Some of those vacancies have since been filled.