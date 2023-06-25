Huntingtown church pastor still ministering at 92

Kyvia Hall, left, Bishop Robert D. Watts and Deacon Archie Gorman at Mt. Gethsemane Holiness Church in Huntingtown, where Watts has served as pastor since 1995.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Wood stoves, washboards, homemade soap, long treks to and from school and existing in a world with no electricity are some of the memories Bishop Robert D. Watts has of growing up in Calvert County.

The 92-year-old pastor of Mt. Gethsemane Holiness Church in Huntingtown — where he has presided since December of 1995 — told Southern Maryland News as a child in Sunderland in the 1930s he started school at age 5 and walked three miles to Mt. Hope Elementary School, a three-room structure.


  

