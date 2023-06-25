Wood stoves, washboards, homemade soap, long treks to and from school and existing in a world with no electricity are some of the memories Bishop Robert D. Watts has of growing up in Calvert County.
The 92-year-old pastor of Mt. Gethsemane Holiness Church in Huntingtown — where he has presided since December of 1995 — told Southern Maryland News as a child in Sunderland in the 1930s he started school at age 5 and walked three miles to Mt. Hope Elementary School, a three-room structure.
His home had no electricity, a convenience that wasn’t available until he returned from over one year’s deployment in Korea during the early 1950s. While in the Army during the Korean War, Watts received the Bronze Star Award.
In 1952 Watts married Betty Holland and the couple became parents to three daughters.
Five years later, Watts, who had worked for the state road commission prior to and after his Army service, was baptized at Bethel Way of the Cross Church in Huntingtown.
“I had been going to several churches,” Watts recalled.
It was at Bethel Way of the Cross seven years later Watts did his trial sermon, a rite that determines if a minister has the calling to preach to a congregation.
During the 1980s, Watts led Bible study groups, first at Calvert Library’s Fairview Branch and then at Mt. Hope Community Center in Sunderland.
Toward the end of the decade, Watts traveled to Chicago and aced an exam, which led to his ordination as an elder.
Watts told Southern Maryland News he had no scholastic training, such as divinity school, to become a member of the clergy.
“I learned everything from the Lord,” Watts said.
During the 1990s, Mt. Gethsemane Holiness Church was in need of a pastor. The church’s congregation was small. Watts agreed to become its pastor.
“I was asked to take over the ministry,” Watts recalled. “At first I said no, then I changed my mind.”
Mt. Gethsemane Holiness Church Deacon Archie Gorman said he was at the church nearly 30 years ago when Watts arrived and his presence was transforming.
“Since I’ve been here he’s been my father in the gospel,” said Gorman. “I got saved by his preaching and teaching. I have been a better person.”
Watts and other church leaders soon decided a bigger building to congregate was needed.
“I think we got too big for the old building,” Gorman recalled. “We wanted something modern and nice.”
“The Lord showed me a vision one night,” Watts said.
In 2007 the new church was built. It cost an estimated $1.7 million. “Donations, dinners,” helped get the needed funds rolling, he said. Today the church on Ponds Wood Road continues to make mortgage payments.
Taking care of himself and others
Throughout his adult life, Watts balanced his love for preaching the gospel and his talent on the baseball diamond (he pitched and played every position except catcher for several seasons with the Owings Eagles, Huntingtown and Adelina Foxes) with a variety of jobs.
After working with the road commission he was employed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, first as a messenger and then an archives technician supervisor. He retired from the federal department in 1996 after over 37 years.
Is there another retirement looming? Apparently not.
“I don’t see anywhere in the Bible where any of the prophets decided to retire,” Watts said.
Now widowed, Watts lives with his granddaughter, Kyvia Hall.
“I feel very blessed to have him as a grandfather,” said Hall, who is one of the bishop’s nine grandchildren. “I take care of him and he takes care of himself.”
Watts, who might possibly be the oldest active pastor in Calvert County, attributes his long life to clean living and indicated he lives by the words of Psalm 92 — “They shall still bring forth fruit in old age.”