A project that will add 79 townhouses to the Prince Frederick Town Center received site plan review approval from the Calvert County Planning Commission April 19.
The proposed development, Magnolia Ridge West, will be located on a parcel close to several busy roads in the town center. The impact on Prince Frederick’s ever-burgeoning volume of vehicles was of great concern to planning commission member Christopher J. Gadway, who along with V. Wilson Freeland voted opposed to moving the project forward.
The project had received concept site plan review approval last year and that allowance per the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance was due to expire Thursday.
“We’re trying to create a community feel,” said Anthony Olekson of COA Barrett LLC, the project developer’s agent. Olekson stated when one reviews Calvert’s comprehensive plan, which mandates residential development within a town center, “this is what this area is supposed to look like.”
Builder/developer Rodney Gertz labeled the project “soft density” and also noted that many of the county’s longtime residents who are looking to downsize their living situations are clamoring for a Magnolia Ridge West.
The property is comprised of 26 acres and is located near Calvert High School in a segment of the town center called “new town sub area.”
Gertz said the roads will be constructed to county standards but will initially be maintained by the homeowner’s association.
Christine Finamore of planning and zoning said the project has a proposed 188 parking spaces, sidewalks, open space and recreational facilities, including a proposed 800-square-foot community building.
Finamore’s memo to the planning commission indicates there are “outstanding substantive issues” the developer must address, which include the need for the submission of site and subdivision plans, additional lot details, clearer plans for setbacks and a redesign of a retaining wall.
Other concerns are compliance with the county’s road and site development ordinance, variances need for road construction and obtaining approval for an access road.
The residential project is also subject to the county’s adequate public facilities ordinance requirements for schools.
Olekson said he believes all issues “can be addressed.”
In expressing his concerns about traffic in Prince Frederick, Gadway observed that Waldorf has less congestion than Calvert’s county seat has.
“Calvert has the highest volume of vehicles per household in the state,” Gadway said. “The future growth of Calvert, and how far and how fast we expand on it, is important in my eyes.”