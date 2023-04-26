A project that will add 79 townhouses to the Prince Frederick Town Center received site plan review approval from the Calvert County Planning Commission April 19.

The proposed development, Magnolia Ridge West, will be located on a parcel close to several busy roads in the town center. The impact on Prince Frederick’s ever-burgeoning volume of vehicles was of great concern to planning commission member Christopher J. Gadway, who along with V. Wilson Freeland voted opposed to moving the project forward.


