Calvert proposes slight property tax rate decrease; budget hearing set for March 24

In a letter to Calvert County commissioners, County Administrator Mark Willis proposed a half-cent reduction in the property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The letter was part of a $322 million General Fund budget proposal, which is $9.2 million more than the current $313 million budget.
This is the second year that the current property tax rate of 93.7 cents has been in effect. The two years prior it was 95.2 cents. From FY 2009 to FY 2016, the rate was 89.2 cents.
The proposed rate for FY '20-21 93.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.
If approved, Chesapeake and North beaches' property tax rates would also fall a half-cent from 60.1 to 59.6.
Water and sewer funds rates would stay the same, but the solid waste fee would rise slightly, from $142 to $145.
Tipping fees per ton would increase from $74.16 to $75.02 for residential and from $82.39 to $83.35 for commercial.
Operating funds for Calvert County Public Schools would increase 3.2% to $134.7 million, or $4.1 million over the current fiscal year. The same dollar amount was included in the Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry's proposed budget. About 59.4% of the school district's funding would come from the county and 39.6% from the state with the remaining 1% from other funds, including federal. The school district faces a March 26 deadline to submit its proposed budget to the county.
Willis' letter states that the county added 104 students as of last fall. Curry's budget lists 15,643 students as of Sept. 30.
He noted that the six-year Capital Improvement Plan totals $336 million, with school construction, renovation and repairs slated for $80.5 million of that. The latter would include renovations and additions at Beach Elementary School and Northern Middle School.
According to a legal advertisement in The Calvert Recorder, the county Department of Finance and Budget was scheduled to host a public hearing on the proposed budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting according to the commissioners' agenda is to be livestreamed.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB