The Calvert public school system is considering the implementation of a virtual academy next school year, giving students the option to continue with virtual instruction beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
At last week’s school board meeting, Diane Workman, assistant superintendent, shared with the board she has been working with a committee of staff to develop a proposed 100% virtual school, drafting out big picture items, a mission, a vision and desired outcomes.
“Central office staff, school-based administrators and a small number of teachers were involved in this work,” she said. “This proposal is by no means complete … it is merely our initial thoughts and ideas.”
The assistant superintendent noted the virtual academy is important, “as we do have students that have proven to us that they can actually achieve higher and perform better in a virtual environment,” and “as a public school district we need to work to meet the needs of every student in our district.”
Pre-kindergarten through second-grade students would still be required to participate in face-to-face instruction as “positive student/teacher relationships are the key to academic, social, emotional and behavioral growth,” Workman said. But all elementary school courses would be offered virtually to grades three through five, as well as those in middle and high school grades.
Jackie Jacobs, supervisor of professional development, teacher induction and digital learning, discussed how a middle or high school student schedule might look through the virtual academy, claiming both levels would have approximately the same instructional time as a traditional setting.
She said students who enroll in the virtual academy at first may not be offered “the full continuum of courses,” such as those offered at the Career and Technology Academy, but would have access to graduation required courses, some Advanced Placement courses and select elective courses. Virtual students would also still be eligible to participate in sports at their home school.
“The program is open to all students, including students with disabilities who are receiving services through an individualized education program,” or IEP, she said.
As far as enrollment, Jacobs said they are currently working to put together an application process and would ask students to commit for one year “so we know we have the staffing we need.”
According to an interest survey which went out to parents to help determine if the virtual academy was a viable option for the school system, 657 families out of the 5,954 who responded said they would be interested in a virtual option, totaling about 920 students out of the system's approximately 16,000 students.
Jacobs said while that number may fluctuate, they are looking at staffing for about 800 students, using 50 teachers and a school counselor. She said she hopes they’ll mostly use current staff, but they are open to the possibility of hiring additional teachers to meet the need.
“Right now teachers are concerned when they have to teach both [virtual and in-person classes.] We can’t carry that on without having extra educators,” Patrick Nutter, school board member, said.
Superintendent Daniel Curry said, “We don’t see it that way … say we have 80 third graders [total], that’s 80 already with us” no matter how many sign up for virtual school. He mentioned every school district in Maryland is planning a virtual academy, some of which began planning before the pandemic as a way to attract homeschoolers to the public school system.
During the public comment period earlier in the meeting, several parents expressed concern about the virtual academy. Alyssa Freeman, the parent of a prospective Calvert student, claimed the academy is “redundant” while there are already “many online options for public schooling and there are also private online schools.”
“I don’t think we need to drain our tax money into something that is already there,” she said.
More details will be available at public information meetings planned to be held via Microsoft Teams on April 27 and May 4 at 6 p.m. Links to the meetings will be posted on the school system website at www.calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Graduation dates, fall opening confirmed
In a press release this week, the Calvert public school system announced it is moving forward with plans to close the 2020-2021 school year with celebratory graduation ceremonies and to open the 2021-2022 school year with virtual and in-person options for families.
High school graduations will be held on June 2 and 3. Calvert High School and Northern High School will graduate on June 2 and Huntingtown High School and Patuxent High School will graduate on June 3.
Principals, assistant principals and class sponsors in each high school met with the senior class council to discuss ideas and design a survey that was emailed to all seniors to elicit their input about the ceremonies. Details, including the locations, will be shared with families as soon as information is available.
The release also said Calvert schools have committed to a full in-person opening for the 2021-2022 school year. The system does not plan to implement a hybrid model with concurrent instruction.
“We want our students back in school full time, and we believe we can do that safely,” Curry said. “We do, though, recognize that some families will want a virtual option, either for health concerns or because their children have been more successful online.”