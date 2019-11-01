The latest tour visit to Calvert County by Maryland Department of Transportation officials Tuesday was fairly short and uncontentious.
Acting Deputy Transportation Secretary Sean Powell led the MDOT Consolidated Transportation Plan Tour.
The plan, which outlines the state’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects, is currently in the drafting stage.
Back in March, the commissioners sent a list of transportation priorities to MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.
Members of the department’s business units provided summaries of strategies that are being implemented.
According to a department press release, statewide, there are over 700 airport, highway, transit, port, bicycle, and motor vehicle administration projects underway, “with a value of $7.2 billion.”
Powell announced an increase in funding through highway user revenues.
“Calvert County will receive $1,880,285 through HUR this year, an increase of $147,859 over last year’s allocation,” said Powell. “In addition, the county will receive $29,100 in highway safety grants through MDOT MVA, benefitting programs for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse.”
State Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Jason Ridgeway touted the recent completion of the Route 261 bridge over Fishing Creek, which cost more than $31 million.
The bridge was one of nearly 70 identified in 2016 by Governor Larry Hogan (R) as being “poorly rated” and in need of replacement.
Additionally, the ongoing project that will result in the widening of Route 2/4 through Prince Frederick should be completed by December with final paving done by spring, Ridgeway said.
The board was also briefed by MVA administrator Chrissy Nizer regarding the controversial federal REAL ID compliance initiative. Complying with the statute means federal agencies can accept driver’s licenses and identification cards from Maryland at federal facilities. Nizer stated the REAL ID is also needed in order to “board an airplane.”
Nizer reported just over 50% of Calvert County’s residents are “REAL ID-ready in advance of the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline,” which is close to the statewide average. Maryland’s compliance is well above the national average, Nizer reported.
“Obviously, it affects everyone who drives,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who asked the MVA administrator about the best time for scheduling an appointment to get the process done.
“It really does depend on when the expiration date of your driver’s license is,” said Nizer, who added that anyone whose license will expire between now and next year — prior to Oct. 1 — can wait until that time.
Nizer said MVA officials “are making ourselves available” for presentations to civic groups regarding the REAL ID initiative, adding, “we’re making really good progress” in getting the word out about the looming policy change.
Meetings with license-holders to come into compliance with the law are taking between seven to 14 minutes on average.
She also mentioned that Calvert’s MVA office has a customer satisfaction rating of 99%. The rating for MVA offices statewide is 98%.
“There’s room for improvement,” Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) quipped.
In addressing MDOT officials, Commissioners’ President Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) affirmed that construction of an improved Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge remains Calvert’s top transportation priority.
“It remains on our radar screen,” said Hutchins, adding that a wider bridge is crucial to homeland security and safety.
With the nearby presence of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, it is vital to the defense department.
Hutchins also mentioned the bridge is “a major evacuation route” in the event of potential safety compromises at two Lusby plants — Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and Dominion Cove Point LNG.
Hutchins stated the increased traffic on Route 231 creates “more concern each year. The road is a major connection for Southern Maryland. It has a tremendous volume of traffic,” said Hutchins, who added the presence of tractor-trailer trucks creates greater safety concerns.
“I suggest maybe looking at it corridor-wide,” said Hutchins, who pledged to work with the SHA on coming up with a palatable solution for the busy entrance to Hallowing Point Park.
County government officials appear collectively displeased with a state plan to place a traffic signal on Route 231 in front of the park entrance/exit.
Hutchins commended state transportation officials for their efforts in providing a commuter bus option for county residents who work in Washington, D.C. and nearby federal government facilities.
“It’s just been tremendous,” said Hutchins.
Powell urged the commissioners and other county residents to sign MDOT’s Traffic Safety Pledge.
The pledge can be found at mdot.maryland.gov/newMDOT/SafetyPledge.html
