It was the sale of a Bud Light to an underage customer that landed the owner of Stoney’s of Prince Frederick in front of the Calvert Board of License Commissioners — aka the liquor board — on March 23.

Jason Madella, owner of the restaurant, admitted he was contrite about the inadvertent transaction that Deputy Mike Lewis of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported took place March 3.


