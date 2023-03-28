It was the sale of a Bud Light to an underage customer that landed the owner of Stoney’s of Prince Frederick in front of the Calvert Board of License Commissioners — aka the liquor board — on March 23.
Jason Madella, owner of the restaurant, admitted he was contrite about the inadvertent transaction that Deputy Mike Lewis of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported took place March 3.
The deputy explained the youth had been sent in by the sheriff’s office to attempt the purchase.
“I’m terribly sorry, it’s an embarrassment,” Madella told the liquor board. “We take it extremely seriously.”
Madella stated that the restaurant has begun a policy of checking the identifications of any customer attempting to purchase alcohol.
While the restaurant has no previous liquor violations, board members Robert Arscott and John “Jack” Smack nevertheless levied a $300 fine and imposed a two-day suspension. They agreed to let Madella suspend liquor sales at Stoney’s on April 17 and 24, which are Mondays. That will allow for normal operations on Tuesdays when the restaurant hosts a popular trivia night.
Arscott pointed out that Madella will twice have to take his liquor license to the sheriff’s office and then pick it up the next day.
Smack commended Madella for implementing the new I.D. check policy.
“Hopefully, it will work out for you,” said Smack.
Certification violators
The liquor board fined two businesses — EZ Thai Restaurant of Prince Frederick and 2 & 4 Liquors of Huntingtown — for violations of Calvert’s training for intervention procedures/techniques of alcohol management certification laws.
Liquor board inspector Mike Stevens reported he inspected EZ Thai on Feb. 13 and the only employee present was not TIPS/TAMS-certified.
The restaurant’s license holders are Saowaphak Tabsaeng Parker and Anchalee Joupoh.
The restaurant has no previous liquor law violations. The board levied a $100 fine and will hold a one-day license suspension in abeyance for one year.
“It’s serious,” said Smack. “Keep your TIPS and TAMS programs up to date.”
An identical penalty was given to 2 & 4 Liquors licensees Siu Sum Chan and Leung Yung Wong.
Stevens said all the employees’ certificates were displayed at the store during a Feb. 16 inspection, however, “they were all expired.”
A third business, Sawatdee Thai Seafood of Solomons, had its certifications violation hearing moved to April’s liquor board meeting since the licensee was not in attendance.
“We are not happy,” Arscott told the restaurant employee who did appear at the hearing. “You are facing a suspension.”