On Oct. 2, at the quarterly, general meeting of Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Ann Marie Downey, president of the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association installed Calvert’s new officers. The organization’s new officers are President Anna Laughlin, vice-president Linda Mooney, treasurer Vicky Karol, corresponding secretary Fran Armstrong, and recording secretary Jan Travers.
CRSPA is looking forward to their new officers leading the members into 2020.
The organization meets quarterly for a luncheon and general meeting. This gives the group the opportunity to become aware of important legislative issues such as health care and pensions as well as time to visit with friends and past co-workers.
Retired school personnel are always welcome to join the meetings.
Check out the Calvert Retired School Personnel website at http://lynncox1.wixsite.com/calvert.
The site includes, future meeting dates, updated newsletters, the newly established Day-Trippers Club and how to join.
The organization has just recently acquired a Facebook page @calvertretiredschoolpersonnel.