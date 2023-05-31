Anthony Navarro

Calvert County Public Schools' Chief Operations Officer Anthony Navarro

A $114,150 bid submitted by an Ohio-based consultant garnered the pact to conduct a study on school support staff compensation in Calvert County.

After a brief presentation, the Calvert County Board of Education unanimously approved the contract award to Experience Management Institute, one of six vendors bidding on the study.


