A $114,150 bid submitted by an Ohio-based consultant garnered the pact to conduct a study on school support staff compensation in Calvert County.
After a brief presentation, the Calvert County Board of Education unanimously approved the contract award to Experience Management Institute, one of six vendors bidding on the study.
The bid recommendation was approved at the school board’s May 25 work session. In a memo from Sheldon Taylor, the school system’s supervisor of finance, it was noted bid submissions were accepted until late March.
“Funding for this project will be with funds from the MABE [Maryland Association of Boards of Education] Rate Stabilization Fund,” Taylor stated.
In a presentation made during the work session by Anthony Navarro, chief operations officer for the school system, the “scope of work” will involve conducting a “market pay rate analysis” and to “review and recommend refinements to job descriptions”
Navarro stated the rationale for the study is “to improve internal equity, pay equity within Calvert County Public Schools, to attain or maintain external equity” and to do a comparing of “pay equity and competitiveness with other school districts and other employers.”
Navarro said through the study, local school officials are seeking help to determine competitive pay rates that will enable the local school system to recruit and retain high-quality support staff.
Navarro stated public school systems in Frederick, Charles and Wicomico counties have conducted similar studies.
“Why do we think we need this?” school board member Dawn Balinski asked.
Navarro stated the school system’s “internal team” working with “positions and pay scales feels like this is the appropriate thing to do.”
“I’m really hoping it’s going to be a study that helps support our support staff,” said board member Lisa Grenis. “I’m looking forward to see what we can do for them.”
Members of the school system’s support staff, especially leaders of the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff, have been seeking better wages, especially with the fiscal focus on teachers as counties, including Calvert, seek to comply with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The statewide initiative has not mandated pay enhancements for school support, which includes custodians, teachers’ assistants, nurses, secretaries, bus aides and safety advocates.
During the meeting’s public comment segment, CAESS member Joseph Cormier called for pay increases for Calvert’s school support staff.
“Our amazing teachers could not do the things they do without the support of support staff,” he said. “Pay the people.”