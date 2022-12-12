On Thursday, Dec. 8, members of the Calvert County Board of Education and the community said their goodbyes and offered parting gifts to Pamela Cousins and Pat Nutter, the two at-large representatives whose terms expire this month.
There was also a compromise proposed and approved unanimously to the long-festering controversy of allowing only 10 members of the public to address the panel during meetings and work sessions.
Board member Inez Claggett said it was time for the school board to “move beyond the 10-person limit.”
Claggett’s compromise proposal allows for up to one hour of public comment during a meeting. With speakers not representing organizations limited to three minutes, the new parameters could yield roughly double what is allowed now.
Nutter, who has consistently made motions to rescind the speaker limit — a byproduct of the sanctions employed during the COVID-19 pandemic — went along with Claggett’s motions, opining, “Sometimes something is better than nothing.”
“My only concern is we have business to conduct,” said Dawn Balinski, the one board member who has voted in favor of Nutter’s motion, who declared she was “fine with lifting” the 10-speaker limit.
While members of Calvert’s school board majority have never stated publicly why they have retained the 10-speaker limit, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence nationwide that issues such as the masking of students and allegations of indoctrination have yielded acrimonious school board meetings across the country.
During the board’s February work session, board president Cousins slammed down her gavel and recessed the meeting when some agitated attendees began jeering the board members.
That incident was sparked by a joint letter from then-Superintendent Daniel Curry and Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert's health officer, which stated that while the county’s ratio of known COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was dropping, it had not reached a level where they felt the mandatory mask mandate should be immediately rescinded.
State officials ended masking requirements for students the following day.
Board member Antoine White stated during remarks prior to last week's vote that he appreciates the emails he receives and conversations he has at events with members of the public. The school board “needs back and forth communication,” White said.
Nutter maintained his stance that sanctions on speakers in a county with a population of over 90,000 was “ridiculous. Take this number away. You’re not going to be inundated.”
Earlier in the meeting Cousins and Nutter were presented with proclamations for their tenures.
Cousins, who was successful in winning two terms in 2014 and 2018, called the job “hard, frustrating, scary at times.”
Even after eight years, Cousins — an Air Force veteran and cyber technology expert — conceded, “There’s still so much more I don’t know” about being a school board member.
Cousins added that her aim was to make Calvert’s an “inclusive, equity-oriented” school system.
Nutter — a former county commissioner, sheriff’s deputy and zoning inspector — was appointed by the board of county commissioners to fill the unexpired term of Bill Phalen, who died in September 2020.
“It’s been a very difficult job,” said Nutter, who is deeply rooted in Calvert’s public school system as a former student, parent and grandparent. “I have a lot of pride in Calvert County Public Schools. The board — they didn’t come here for the money.”
Nutter extended thanks to the system’s “educators and staff.”
The winners of the November general election for the two at-large seats on the school board — Lisa Grenis and Jana Post — will be sworn in at the board's next meeting on Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m.