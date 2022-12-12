On Thursday, Dec. 8, members of the Calvert County Board of Education and the community said their goodbyes and offered parting gifts to Pamela Cousins and Pat Nutter, the two at-large representatives whose terms expire this month.

There was also a compromise proposed and approved unanimously to the long-festering controversy of allowing only 10 members of the public to address the panel during meetings and work sessions.


