The Calvert County school board at a meeting last week was presented the superintendent’s proposed $233 million operating budget for fiscal 2022, where they questioned the use of $7 million of fund balance needed to supply salary increases for employees, among other items.
“This is what I call a flat funded budget,” Superintendent Daniel Curry said at the meeting. “There is little room in it for additional positions and new initiatives.”
While funding for public schools is based on official full-time equivalent enrollment as of the end of September, he mentioned every county in Maryland lost enrollment this year for a total of 33,000 students, “due to parents unable or unwilling to manage” 100% online instruction and deciding to homeschool or enroll their child in private school.
Calvert County’s loss from the previous year to this year was almost 700 students, he said, but noted Gov. Larry Hogan (R) enacted special hold harmless allocations so public school budgets wouldn’t take a hit.
Curry said the school system is receiving $89.9 million in funding from the state, which is a $268,000 increase from the current year. Although previously the school systems had to use $844,000 of fund balance, this year they plan to use around $7 million to meet certain obligations.
“That’s a lot more than previously, but we didn’t want to lay anyone off,” he said.
The superintendent recommended asking county commissioners to provide $134.7 million of funding, or $1 more than previously, comprising 58% of the system’s total proposed $232,991,045 budget.
While the fiscal 2021 budget totaled a little more than $226.5 million, the fiscal 2022 budget represents an increase of $6,441,505.
Curry told the board 84% of the budget is made up of salaries, wages and benefits and “the only way to make significant cuts would be to reduce staff.”
As far as non-discretionary funds, federal restricted programs include almost $13 million, the child nutrition program almost $6 million and the construction fund from the state about $32 million.
“We are well on our way to securing the funds we need to start building a new Beach Elementary School next year,” he said.
“This is probably the most interesting budget cycle that we have ever encountered,” Dawn Bellinski, school board member, said. “I’m a little bit worried that we’re paying our salary increases through our fund balance.”
Curry confirmed that is the case and said, “The only other option would be to cut positions and other expenses” in order to pay them. “It’s a one-time [expenditure] for us, we won’t be able to do it again.”
Edith Hutchins, chief financial officer for the school system, pointed out salary increases make up about $3.9 million plus $1.8 million in benefits while other items such as utilities, mileage, supplies and equipment make up the rest of the $7 million.
“Where does that leave our fund balance?” Pamela Cousins, board member, asked.
“We still have at least close to $4 million for health insurance and we would still have some fund balance for risk management,” Hutchins said, adding there is also fund balance still available for potential increases in the cost of fuel. She mentioned some cost savings this school year will be applied to the budget.
Curry said he told department directors he will be initiating a spending freeze in mid-February, saving what they can to help contribute.
Another school board member, Patrick Nutter, said, “The first thing that caught my eye was fund balance. ... This has been a really bad year. We’re lucky if we’re only using $7 million of the fund balance.”
The board of education will be accepting comments on its budget proposal through March 11. Residents can send comments directly by mail to 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to maxeyk@calvertcounty.education.
Earlier in the meeting, Curry thanked teachers, other school staff, parents and students for adapting to online instruction.
“We never imagined that we would ever end a school year like we did last year,” he said. “We trained teachers, we got the technology out, we did graduations outdoors in small groups.”
He continued, “Years before we had initiated what we call the future ready plan to have all of our children in grades 3 through 12 equipped with laptops this current school year … we upgraded our infrastructure to a 10 gigabyte pipeline, we hired specialists and expanded our tech support. Because of that I think we did better than most districts in the country when it came to launching all online instruction.”
There’s been a big investment since spring in personal protective equipment for Calvert County public schools, Curry said, noting the schools have spent about $877,000 on personal protective equipment, sanitizing supplies, air scrubbers, signage and plexiglass barriers in fiscal 2021.
In addition, the county health department spent around $186,000 on cloth and disposable masks for Calvert public school students. He said about $900 was spent per teacher for special equipment, such as extra screens and stands, to aid in online and hybrid teaching.