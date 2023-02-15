With a proposed budget for the next fiscal year heftier than the current one by $25 million, members of the Calvert school board are tasked with finding a plan that will garner support from two funding sources — the county and the state.
During the school board's Feb. 9 meeting, new board member Lisa Grenis borrowed a football cliché and declared, “I’m about to throw out a ‘Hail Mary.’”
During her allotted board comment time, Grenis proposed the board direct Superintendent Andraé Townsel to contract with “a highly qualified” certified public accountant to perform “a best cost analysis” to ensure the school system is budgeting money in an efficient manner.
“We need to ensure that every penny is a step toward getting every student a better education” and taxpayers “are getting a return on our investment.”
Grenis declared that even finding a 1% efficiency cost could save the county millions.
Board member Dawn Balinski called the proposal “problematic,” adding that the school system has a chief financial officer and the school board itself “is oversight.”
In addition, local school boards are already required to go through audit processes with outside entities.
Grenis, however, opined that “just continually adding money is not sustainable.”
She found support for the plan from the board's other new member, Jana Post, who conceded, “It would be a very large undertaking. It’s been a task looking through this budget, but it would be in our best interest.”
Grenis’ motion failed on a 2-3 vote.
Post stated during her comment segment that the school board members “have a fiduciary responsibility,” and she wasn’t convinced the school system’s dollars were being spent efficiently.
During his fiscal 2024 budget presentation in late January, Townsel indicated there was justification for a $271.3 million spending plan in the next fiscal year.
He noted that per the state-mandated Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, teachers must have received a 10% salary increase by fiscal 2024. Additionally, the minimum teacher’s salary must be $60,000 by July 2026.
The estimated Blueprint costs for next fiscal year are nearly $10 million. Additionally, student transportation costs continue to rise and employee benefits are expected to see a $4.2 million increase.
Townsel is asking county government to give the school system an allocation well over $20 million more than the current year.
“It’s a little eye-opening,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) during a recent board meeting.
Hance stated during the time he has been a commissioner the average new funding from county government is about $10 million per year.
“Most of the requests we get [for more funding] are very important,” said Hance. “They meet the needs of citizens. But you can’t say ‘yes’ to everybody.”
During the school board's Feb. 9 meeting, Calvert Education Association President Dona Ostenso declared, “I recognize the overall proposed budget is significantly more than budgets in the past,” adding that the plan still wasn’t big enough.
“I’m asking for more people,” Ostenso stated.
While acknowledging the next school year’s student enrollment is likely to be down by at least 300 pupils, Ostenso said the system needs to hire more teachers to expand the “gifted and talented” program. She also said the school system’s special education program needs more teachers and staff.
“The burnout and turnover is real,” Ostenso said.
“The $25 million increase takes your breath away,” Balinski stated during a board discussion of budget priorities.
She also declared the reported funding allocation from the state falls far short of what has been anticipated.
“Hopefully, it’s just a little error,” said Balinski of the reported allocation that could have $5 million in added state funding for the operating budget.
The school board must present its proposed budget to the county commissioners by April 1.