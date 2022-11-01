Inez Claggett

Calvert County Board of Education member Inez Claggett makes a point at a recent meeting.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

During an Oct. 27 work session, members of the Calvert County Board of Education gave summaries of what they would like to see prioritized as the fiscal 2024 budget is built.

“Smaller classrooms, equitable salaries for all employees,” were cited by board member Inez Claggett as items at the top of her list.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews