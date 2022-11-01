During an Oct. 27 work session, members of the Calvert County Board of Education gave summaries of what they would like to see prioritized as the fiscal 2024 budget is built.
“Smaller classrooms, equitable salaries for all employees,” were cited by board member Inez Claggett as items at the top of her list.
“We as board members know that there are certain classes of employees within the school system whose salaries are not equitable,” she said. “I think it is incumbent upon us to work on that as a district.”
Claggett noted that mandates from the state in the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan don’t focus on all school employees such as educational support staff, which means meeting her goal will be problematic.
According to the Maryland State Department of Education, for the current fiscal year the goal is to increase the annual salary of a national board-certified teacher in the state’s public school system by $10,000. National certification is a rigorous process undertaken by some teachers.
Claggett stated she would also like to see the system hire more guidance counselors.
Board member Dawn Balinski stated she had a “non-specific wishlist” and would instead like the overall budget focus to be on “managing the changes.”
Balinski called educating students “the loftiest of endeavors.”
Of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, she added, “if we don’t do this correctly we could cause ourselves problems.”
To mitigate those problems, Balinski opined that public school leaders need to “work closely with our unions and our administrators” plus “communicate openly with our commissioners. We need to be careful stewards of the county’s and the state’s funds. We need to know where every penny is spent and we need to be able to explain it in layman’s terms the impact that this new funding is having on our students.”
While acknowledging the state’s massive mandate for public school systems poses challenges, Balinski declared, “I am all in on the Blueprint.”
“It’s a pretty doggone violent world,” declared board member Pat Nutter, adding that his top priority is having sufficient “professional counselors at the schools for the students and educators.”
“Mental health counselors, the arts and safety,” were the priorities cited by board member Antoine White. “The safety of the schools is definitely a high priority.”
Maggie Rathgeb, the student member of the board, who does not have a vote on the budget, nonetheless offered some priorities. The Northern High junior listed “better school lunches, improved classroom materials,” plus a guidance staff that helps students planning to attend college as some of her priorities.
She added that “more non-English books” should be added to school libraries, to encourage more students to study foreign languages.
“It would also support our English learners,” said Rathgeb, who noted that according to Maryland State Department of Education data, Calvert’s public schools’ percentage of non-English speakers grew over 8% in the last five years.
School board president Pamela Cousins said she didn’t have a personal list of budget priorities to share but agreed with other board members’ top priorities.
Calvert public school system's current fiscal year’s budget totals $141.3 million.