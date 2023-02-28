More comments about the perceived lack of student discipline in Calvert public schools were aired at the local school board’s Feb. 23 work session. Board members indicated they were listening and were just as frustrated.
“I’m sick to my stomach with the things that are happening,” said board member Jana Post. “Whatever we are doing is not working.”
Post said school officials are not enforcing the student code of conduct.
“We need to get our heads out of the sand,” said Post, who called for “immediate, corrective action.”
She told members of the community who hear or experience any incidents of bad behavior to “talk about it.”
Fellow first-year board member Lisa Grenis said she spoke with a parent who is afraid to drop her child off at school.
“She feels like she’s leaving her child in a dangerous neighborhood,” said Grenis. “That’s sad, when we live in Calvert County.”
Grenis added that Calvert’s public schools are “exposing our children to bad behavior.” The retired teacher said behavioral interventions for students needed to be initiated in elementary schools, rather than take a reactive strategy once they are in middle and high schools.
Dawn Balinski, who is halfway through her second term as the first election district board member (she had previously served as an at-large member), said she agreed that disruptions in the classroom is a situation that needs to be addressed.
“We always strive to do better,” said Balinski, recalling that strategies to bring order to schools have previously been implemented.
She blamed the current situation on the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and “divisions in our nation.”
Balinski added that she doesn’t believe it’s all chaos all day long at every school.
“I don’t want it to be said there are these horrific experiences for kids all day long,” she said.
Some of the parents who addressed the board last week relayed alleged tales of students bringing guns to school, urinating on other students, causing trauma and bullying — all with no disciplinary action being taken.
“What are we teaching our children?” Sarah Butler, a parent, asked. “They don’t have to follow the rules.”
Another parent, Jennifer Tilly, said, “Parents are not being notified in an appropriate amount of time” when incidents occur.
During his Feb. 9 report, Superintendent Andraé Townsel acknowledged the reports of “violence in our schools,” as told by parents and students. He stated school resource officers, safety advocates, administrators and teachers “are working hard every day to provide the safest learning environment.”
Townsel further noted that as of early February that the number of incidents — attacks, fighting, sexual attacks and bodily injury — have decreased slightly from the previous year.
“Change is not an event, it is a process,” Townsel said during his Feb. 9 superintendent’s report.
School board member Antoine White also pointed out that a “mental wellness” project will begin within the system in May. White indicated the project is designed to aid students and staff.
“We are looking out for everyone’s mental health,” he said.
Budget issues addressed
Christopher Gadway, former county commissioner, delivered remarks during a public comment period of the meeting, indicating his support for Grenis’ Feb. 9 proposal to contract with an accounting consultant to determine if the school system is budgeting prudently. On a 2-to-3 vote, the school board voted Grenis’ recommendation down.
“In a time of hyper-inflation, for multiple years now, the Calvert County government has held its departmental budget increases flat, while yours continue to increase, while your student enrollment decreases annually,” Gadway said. “It is the job of every level of government, including the school board, to scrutinize how it spends taxpayers’ money, to ensure it is spent in the most efficient manner.”
The superintendent’s budget, which was presented to the school board and public in late January, calls for a significant increase of $25 million in funding for the next fiscal year. Most of the increase is for salaries.
“Our schools need to have the best compensated support staff and teachers available, not only in the state but within the entire region,” said Gadway. “Our parents deserve no less than the best.”
Board approves middle school rebuild
A stakeholders committee presented three options for the renovation and rebuild of Northern Middle School in Owings. The committee’s recommended option — a complete rebuild — was unanimously approved by the board of education.
When the project is completed, Northern Middle will be a three-story structure.
“It’s an avenue for us to move forward,” said Shuchita Warner, Calvert’s supervisor of school construction. “The fact that we’ve completed a feasibility study gives us a starting point.”
The middle school rebuild project is currently estimated to cost $66.6 million. It would add 14,485 gross square feet to the school building. That option is still less expensive than the proposals calling for partial renovations.