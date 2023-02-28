Calls for safe schools

Stephanie Stovall was one of a few parents and grandparents of school-age children calling for Calvert public school system administrators to enforce policies regarding student discipline. The demonstration took place Feb. 23 before the school board's work session.

More comments about the perceived lack of student discipline in Calvert public schools were aired at the local school board’s Feb. 23 work session. Board members indicated they were listening and were just as frustrated.

“I’m sick to my stomach with the things that are happening,” said board member Jana Post. “Whatever we are doing is not working.”


