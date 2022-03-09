On Monday morning, Calvert public school officials revealed the final two candidates in the school board’s search for a successor for Superintendent Daniel D. Curry, who plans to leave at the end of his term following this school year.
In what a school system press release called “an extensive selection process,” the board of education identified Racquel Jones, an administrator with Baltimore County Public Schools, and Andrae Townsel, currently the superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools in Michigan. Both finalists have doctorate degrees in education.
According to the school system’s press release, Jones “has over 25 years of service in public education working with educators and stakeholders as strategic partners in the pursuit of academic excellence for all students.”
Calvert school officials noted Jones has served as a “community superintendent” in the Baltimore County system for the past four years. She has also served in school administrative roles in Philadelphia and Baltimore city.
Townsel is a former Maryland resident who earned degrees from Howard University in Washington, D.C. The Calvert school system press release notes Townsel was nominated as the 2021 Michigan superintendent of the year.
On Monday evening, representatives of Ray and Associates, an executive search firm overseeing the selection process, conducted interviews with Jones and Townsel.
Jones said her priorities are “putting students first, partnering with parents. Everyone involved is a stakeholder. I honor all voices. Community engagement is very important to me.”
“Change is a process, not an event,” said Townsel, who added it was important for school systems to address the “critical shortage of teachers.”
He added that he is impressed that Calvert County “pays their teachers very well.”
Townsel declared the “price definitely went up” for teachers during the recent pandemic. He also indicated he believes in giving teachers autonomy.
“You don’t hire smart people and tell them what to do,” Townsel said.
Reaction to the announcement of the two finalists has been mixed.
Two county residents offered comments during Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, indicating the superintendent selection process should be more focused on education professionals already working within the county.
“We need a superintendent who understands Calvert County,” Sarah Lively stated.
Lively’s comments were posted in written form on the Calvert Republican Party’s Facebook page.
“This is not Baltimore,” Lively stated. “This is not Philly. And this is not Michigan. This is ‘Culvert County.’ And we want to keep it that way.”
The county commissioners are not involved in the superintendent selection process.
“The board of education members are elected to hire and manage a superintendent for the district,” Calvert’s Democratic Party leaders posted on their website Wednesday morning. “The two candidates who were chosen are highly qualified and would bring fresh leadership and perspective to Calvert County schools. We trust process and the insight of the BOE as they’ve searched for a new superintendent. We show our support for the BOE and the hiring process.”
Following Monday night’s Zoom session, viewers were urged to go to the school system’s website to access a survey regarding the superintendent selection process.
A spokeswoman for Calvert County Public Schools told Southern Maryland News via email that the link was closed as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, though.
Curry announced in November he would be leaving his post when his current contract expires at the end of June.
