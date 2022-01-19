As required by state law, Calvert’s public schools administrators are incorporating changes to the school system's bullying, harassment and intimidation policy.
During the local board of education’s Jan. 13 meeting, James Kurtz, director of student services, gave the panel an overview of the changes mandated by the Maryland State Department of Education. The five change areas include expansions of the definitions of bullying, cyberbullying, harassment and intimidation “to provide more specificity” for schools when addressing those situations, expectations for communication to students, parents and staff, and procedures for reporting incidents.
The MSDE also mandated that a “purpose statement” be added to the school system’s policy.
The statement reads, “All students have the right to be free from bullying, harassment or intimidation. Calvert County Public Schools is committed to providing a safe, productive and inclusive learning environment. Bullying problems are symptomatic of relationship problems best addressed holistically by students, schools, parents/caregivers and the entire community. Our schools should be places where students are surrounded by caring adults who encourage students to treat others with kindness and empathy, while helping to build a relationship-focused, welcoming, supportive school environment fostering academic and personal growth for every student.”
The revised definition of “cyberbullying” is: “Bullying that takes place over digital devices like cell phones, computers and tablets. Cyberbullying can occur through texting, apps or online via social media, forums or gaming where people can view, participate in or share content. Cyberbullying includes sending, posting or sharing negative, harmful, false or hurtful content about another student. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation.”
Under the revised policy’s section on notification, “a parent or guardian of the alleged targeted student must be notified, within three business days after the date the act is reported. A parent or guardian of the alleged perpetrator must be notified within five business days after the date the act is reported.”
“This is to give time for an investigation,” board member Dawn Balinski stated.
Board member Pat Nutter asked Kurtz for clarification on the parameters of investigating an alleged “cyberbullying” incident.
“When does it become a school issue?” Nutter asked.
Kurtz replied that when such an alleged incident poses a danger within a school “we have an obligation” to “keep the student safe. If laws have been broken and we have knowledge, we have an obligation to notify the police.”
Board member Antoine White commended school administrators and safety advocates for their proactive handling of a national threat, made via social media, in December.
“All reports received at our schools are immediately investigated in conjunction with law enforcement according to Calvert County Public Schools policies and procedures,” a missive from the school administration to the community read prior to the identified target date. “When a threat is identified, the appropriate school staff and/or the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be dispatched to the source residence.”
The revised anti-bullying, harassment and intimidation policy mandates that any disciplinary actions “be equitably, consistently and fairly applied after an appropriate and thorough investigation has determined that a bullying offense has occurred.” It further calls for schools to “assess each bullying situation to determine whether a restorative process is appropriate.”
Test score concerns
During her update on the school system’s “reopening plan,” Susan Johnson, assistant superintendent, noted that the latest state test scores show Calvert County is, like so many systems statewide and nationally, showing evidence of “learning loss” due to the pandemic.
The Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program tests were administered in the early fall. Johnson conceded the overall results were “not very strong. We definitely took a dive, especially in mathematics. We had no students in math who scored in the highest level. That goes back to the fact that we did see evidence of learning loss. School was virtual and hybrid.”
Johnson also reported the overall results of students taking the English, language arts and literacy test were better than the math scores but, “typically less than what we see in Calvert County.”
Johnson told the board the instructional program’s strategy will be to use 2022 data projections for the spring test at the current year as the target.
“We know it’s ambitious, we know it’s going to be tough,” said Johnson, who affirmed that despite the challenges of COVID-19, Calvert’s students “are getting a full curriculum.”
Cousins elected board president
The school board unanimously selected Pamela Cousins to serve as the board’s president during 2022. Inez Claggett, who served as president during 2021, was chosen as board vice president.