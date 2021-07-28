The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools approved the appointment of eight central office and school administrators at the meeting held on July 15.
Daniel Curry, superintendent, said, “We are extremely excited to promote and employ this talented group of leaders. There are no great schools without great leaders, and this group will have a major impact on student success.”
The administrative appointments are:
Jacquelyn Jacobs from supervisor of digital learning, professional development and new teachers, to director of system and instructional performance. Jacobs has served in her current supervisory position since 2014. She began her career as a math teacher at Southern Middle School in 1994 and later served as a learning specialist, dean and vice principal prior to joining the department of instruction.
Matt Poteet from supervisor of information technology to director of information technology. He began his teaching career at Southern Middle School and then moved to Patuxent High School. In 2005, he transferred to the department of information technology.
Brittni Sammons from inclusive program specialist to supervisor of instructional performance. Sammons began her career as a special educator for Calvert County Public Schools in 2002. She served as an assistant principal at Calvert High School until 2016, when she became the inclusive programming specialist in the department of special education.
Margo Gross from assistant principal at Mt. Harmony Elementary School to supervisor of special education. Gross has served Calvert County Public Schools as a classroom teacher, dean of students, and most recently assistant principal at Mt. Harmony.
Elizabeth Megonigal from dean of students at Northern Middle School to assistant principal at Mt. Harmony Elementary School. She began in Calvert County as a chemistry teacher at Huntingtown High School before moving to Northern Middle School as the dean of students.
Eric Ruffo from assistant principal at Calvert Elementary School to principal at Huntingtown Elementary School. Ruffo has served in the position of assistant principal at Calvert Elementary and Sunderland Elementary Schools since 2012. Prior to that, he served as a pupil personnel worker and a school counselor after teaching fifth grade at Windy Hill Elementary School.
Michele Schmidt from mathematics core lead at Huntingtown High School to assistant principal at Huntingtown High School. Schmidt is currently the mathematics core lead at Huntingtown High School after teaching at both Plum Point Middle School and Plum Point Elementary School.
Krysten Sneade from a coordinator in Prince George’s County to assistant principal at Calvert Elementary School. Sneade began her career with Calvert County Public Schools as a substitute teacher in 2008. She became an adaptive physical educator for Prince George’s County Public Schools and most recently oversaw regional program staff.