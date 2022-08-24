Students first day is Tuesday, Aug. 30

When Calvert's public school students arrive for first day of classes on Aug. 30, many faces that were covered last year, as seen in this file photo, will likely be visible.

While COVID-19 still lingers, Calvert public schools will resume the strategy employed last spring. The 2022-2023 school year for students starts on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“We will continue in the manner with which we ended the last school year,” said James Kurtz, director of student services, during an administrators’ reopening plan presentation in July. That means masks will remain optional for students and exposures to the virus will mandate isolation and mask-wearing for 10 days. A student exposed to COVID-19 must isolate for five days followed by masking for five days.

