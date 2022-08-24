While COVID-19 still lingers, Calvert public schools will resume the strategy employed last spring. The 2022-2023 school year for students starts on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
“We will continue in the manner with which we ended the last school year,” said James Kurtz, director of student services, during an administrators’ reopening plan presentation in July. That means masks will remain optional for students and exposures to the virus will mandate isolation and mask-wearing for 10 days. A student exposed to COVID-19 must isolate for five days followed by masking for five days.
Kurtz added that, “Contact tracing will continue for any high-risk athletic or after-school activities that involve close contact.”
The modified sanctions, however, have drawn critics. During the school board’s August meeting, a woman who identified herself as Julie Sharpe addressed the panel during public comment and also submitted written remarks.
“We now know that protecting kids from COVID has produced negative, unintended consequences that outweigh the benefit of that protection,” Sharpe said. “Kids have been hurt from interruptions in their learning. Kids are suffering from the overly cautious approach and with questionable benefit when we compare to other less cautious school systems. I would like to appeal to you that your COVID policy requires sick kids to stay home. Symptomatic kids should stay away from others until they are no longer symptomatic, whether vaccinated or not. All kids with no symptoms should be allowed to continue to go to school.”
Transitions at school, central office
For the first time in over a decade, Huntingtown High students will be greeted by a new principal on opening day. Beth Morton has spent the past eight years as principal at Plum Point Elementary. Just before he retired as superintendent, Daniel D. Curry announced Morton will be the new principal at Huntingtown High.
The school’s previous principal, Rick Weber, will continue to serve the school system as a mentor to principals.
“My chief responsibility will be working with young principals,” Weber told Southern Maryland News earlier this summer. His will strictly be in an advisory role.
“I will not be evaluating them,” Weber added, explaining that he will also aid aspiring principals among the assistant principals and administrators with training.
The principal mentor post is grant-funded for the next two years, said Weber, who spent 15 years as Huntingtown High principal.
“It was a great experience, thanks to the community and staff,” Weber said. “I learned a lot and enjoyed it. I like being in a school building. I’ll miss the excitement. It’s tough to leave.”
Another elementary school principal, Anthony Barone, will be the top administrator at a high school this year as he assumes that post at Patuxent High. Barone had been principal at Patuxent Appeal Campus. That position is being filled by Michelle Beckwith, who is coming to Calvert after a long tenure as a teacher and administrator with the Charles public school system.
Other new principals include Christina Harris at Calvert Elementary School. Harris had been the school system’s director of special education.
Harris succeeds Joe Sampson, who was appointed as the school system’s coordinator of Maryland Leads Grant and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Beatriz Gonzalez-Wilson, who has been employed with Calvert public schools for 16 years as a teacher and administrator — most recently as an assistant principal at Beach Elementary — is the new principal at Plum Point Elementary School. In addition to Maryland, Beatriz-Gonzalez has taught in five other states during her career in education.
Kendy Anderson, who has served as an assistant principal at Fort Meade High School in Anne Arundel County the past five years, is succeeding Harris as special education director. Among her prior positions in other school districts, Anderson has been a superintendent, assistant superintendent and director of pupil services and special education.
New Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andrae Townsel has appointed Barbara Sikora as the system's supervisor of finance. Sikora succeeds Edith Hutchins, who retired last month. She as worked Calvert public schools’ department of finance since moving to Calvert from Oregon nine years ago. According to school officials, Sikora has over 30 years of experience in the finance field.