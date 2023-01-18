According to Stacy Tayman, president of the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff, a press release issued late last year by the county’s school board “went over like a lead balloon” with members of her union.
Tayman and several others are taking the school board to task for its declaration it has “agreed to a memorandum of under standing to provide a teacher salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year. This will include a 2.75% salary increase in August 2023 and another 2.75% salary increase in February 2024. These salary increases are in addition to the 1% salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year, previously negotiated between the Calvert Board of Education and the Calvert Education Association.”
During the open forum segment of the school board’s Jan. 12 meeting, Tayman declared the schools’ support staff are the “foundation of the system. The school day does not happen without us.”
“We work longer than our contracted hours without compensation,” stated Michelle LeCerc, the secretary at Dowell Elementary School.
Inez Claggett, school board president, confirmed she has received “dozens of letters from CAESS members.”
Among the letters sent to the school board members was one submitted by Julie Bogaczk, a registered nurse at Beach Elementary School.
“I have been told that the school system and the superintendent are fighting for raises for support staff and doing everything they can to get us something equitable,” Bogaczk wrote. “That’s hard for me to believe when the board of education’s representatives are not willing to put anything in writing with the union that represents me about what those raises might look like. It makes me feel like I’ll just get whatever is left over.”
Bogaczk added that for school nurses “salaries are very low for the level of expertise, care and service years that we bring to the to the community. Although it’s a labor of love, I believe that we should be adequately compensated.”
Another school system secretary, Sonya Michael, wrote, “with staggering inflation experienced by all workers, knowing the amount of an increase will allow us to effectively plan for our futures.”
Natalia Smith, an instructional assistant at Calvert Country School, said the promised pay increases for teachers are “well deserved. I believe that we also deserve as support staff an equitable salary increase as we work closely with teachers, since it takes a joint effort to make things happen in the classroom.”
Thomas W. Graham, a technician for the school system’s information technology department, stated in his letter, “the wages of the support staff are not sufficient to provide for themselves and surely not to support a family. We are part of the CCPS team and the cost of living increase should be for everyone.”
“I’m in the schools all the time,” said Antoine White, school board vice president. Of the system’s support staff, White said, “they’re working their butts off.”
In its December press release announcing with the memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ union, Superintendent of Schools Andraé Townsel stated that the pay increases for teachers “is mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”
Townsel added that his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget “will include projected cost to provide a similar increase for support staff and administrators.” He will present his budget to the school board on Jan. 26.