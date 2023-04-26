Graduation classes top two scholars to be acknowledged

After eight years of not being part of Calvert County Public Schools' graduations, students earning the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian are about to be recognized again.

 FILE PHOTO

Titles for the top-performing students have not been recognized by Calvert public schools during high school commencement exercises in over eight years, but they are about to be brought back.

The revival of bestowing the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian to the top two GPA achievers in a class was shelved in 2015, a system that was phased out after Calvert’s four high school principals presented an alternate plan in 2011.


