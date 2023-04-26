Titles for the top-performing students have not been recognized by Calvert public schools during high school commencement exercises in over eight years, but they are about to be brought back.
The revival of bestowing the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian to the top two GPA achievers in a class was shelved in 2015, a system that was phased out after Calvert’s four high school principals presented an alternate plan in 2011.
During the April 20 meeting of the Calvert County Board of Education, Superintendent Andraé Townsel explained that during his review of the system’s policies and procedures when he first assumed leadership last year, he was surprised to see it did not include recognition of the valedictorian and salutatorian. Townsel was also prompted to study the situation after presiding over a summer school graduation ceremony.
“It led me to look into what graduation would look like this year,” said Townsel. “In my practice I’ve always acknowledged a salutatorian/valedictorian.”
The superintendent added that he spoke with students, faculty and administrators about changing Calvert’s graduation honor system.
“We have a ranking system,” he said. “If you are already ranked why not have the title?”
Townsel told the board he made the decision to reestablish the valedictorian/salutatorian back in December.
“It’s something we as a team would do in the future,” he added.
In 2011, Calvert’s four public school principals presented the “graduate with distinction” system, which is a replica of college and universities nod to “cum laude” grads.
The principals explained many other school systems were transitioning to similar honors strategies. It was also seen as a way to ease the angst among high achieving students whose dreams of being first or second in their class are shattered by fractions in comparisons of GPAs.
The system was phased in over four years, starting with the 2012 high school freshman class. The school board in 2011 did not vote on the proposal but by consensus gave the principals the go-ahead to implement the plan.
During the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session, Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) and Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) sponsored the Calvert County Merit Restoration Act, which would have required the revival of the valedictorian/salutatorian be a ballot question for county voters to decide. The bill died in the House Ways and Means Committee.
Townsel said during the meeting he was unaware until recently that the local lawmakers had submitted the bill.
School board member Antoine White read a letter he received from a citizen concerned that Calvert’s graduation honors put students taking college courses and enrollees in the career technical education at a disadvantage and creates “inequities.”
Board President Inez Claggett concurred that there are students at a disadvantage in vying for the top titles.
“It is a competition,” said Claggett. “I don’t think we need to add a title.”
Claggett acknowledged it is the superintendent’s call, but asked Townsel “to reconsider your decision.”
“A little competition is healthy,” said board member Jana Post. “I think it’s important we challenge them.”
Board member Lisa Grenis thanked Townsel “for bringing this back.”
Calvert public schools’ graduations will be held June 7 and 8 at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. On June 7, Calvert High’s graduation is a 2:30 p.m. followed by Northern High’s graduation at 7:30 p.m. On June 8, Huntingtown High’s commencement exercises are at 2:30 p.m. followed by Patuxent High at 7:30 p.m.
Lewis named student services director
After receiving Townsel’s recommendation, the school board voted unanimously to confirm the appointment of Cecelia Lewis as director of student services effective July 1. Lewis, the former principal of Southern Middle School, is currently serving as supervisor of human resources.
Lewis thanked Zach Sewell, human resources director, stating he “has prepared me amazingly for this new role.”