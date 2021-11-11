While concern over COVID-19 hasn’t totally abated, Calvert government officials are ready to give arguably the county’s most vaccinated group some flexibility.
During the county commissioners’ final October meeting, the board unanimously endorsed the community resources’ department’s office on aging’s recommended policies for coronavirus precautions at local senior centers. The policy, which requires people to wear masks in certain situations at the county’s three senior centers, took effect immediately.
In a memo to the commissioners from Ed Sullivan, the office on aging’s new division chief, it was stated the centers’ staffs “do not have regular access to the medical records of participants to see whether or not they have been vaccinated. Participants have the freedom to come and go throughout the facility, access programming and seek resources during regular hours.”
Sullivan added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised recommendations that people in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission levels “should resume wearing masks regardless of vaccination status.”
Jennifer Moreland, community resources director, said county staff looked at how other counties across the state are dealing with the concerns. They also got input from local seniors and the centers’ staffs.
“We wanted to do this in the spirit of cooperation with them,” Moreland said, adding that Calvert’s plan is similar to the one being implemented in Carroll County.
According to the policy draft, “masks, or face shields, covering the nose and mouth are required to be worn by all persons in all indoor common areas of a Calvert County Senior Center where social distancing isn’t possible.”
Those common areas include hallways, bathrooms, fitness room and small meeting places. If an activity provides participants the opportunity to space out more than six feet, then masks are not required for the activity.”
“We will make masks available if they don’t have one,” Moreland said of the seniors visiting and involved in programs at the centers, adding, “We want people there.”
“We are happy to reopen,” said Sullivan. “We do not want to crack down on masks.”
Sullivan told the commissioners he has heard from seniors “who have no desire to wear masks.”
“This is adaptable,” said Moreland. “We’ll work around it.”
The commissioners seemed pleased with the flexibility.
“I am opposed to mandates across the board,” said Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), adding that if social distancing was practiced, it was unnecessary to require masks.
“I would never question their integrity or dignity,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R) of the seniors who visit the centers.
The policy does state that staff may decline center services “if a participant or guest is exhibiting or admits to experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms.”
Once that person no long has symptoms, has a negative COVID-19 test or is medically cleared by a doctor, he or she may return to the senior centers.
County Attorney John Norris told the commissioners the policy may be amended at any time.
“There’s flexibility within this policy,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) noted, adding the rates of infection are likely to prompt any amendments to the plan.
