The four Republican candidates vying to replace outgoing Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) were grilled on law enforcement issues during a forum at Southern Community Center in Lusby on June 8. The campaign event was sponsored by the local Republican Central Committee.
Two of the candidates — Dave McDowell and Ricky Cox — are currently serving in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office as assistant sheriff and captain, respectively. A third candidate, Craig Kontra, is a retired sergeant who served over 30 years with the agency. The fourth candidate, Mike Wilson, is a retired Maryland state trooper and is currently serving as chief of the Maryland Capitol Police.
While all four candidates were in agreement on protection of Second Amendment and other constitutional rights for Calvert County citizens, at least one question gave voters some insight about what could be different within the department under new leadership.
“An enumerated list might be tough,” McDowell quipped, then declared, “The community needs to have much more inclusion with what the sheriff’s office does. The community needs to ask questions and we need to answer them.”
“Accountability, I would lead by example,” said Wilson about what his leadership as sheriff would emphasize. “I would enforce laws fairly and equally. I would get rid of the favoritism and bias in the sheriff’s department as it relates to promotions and transfers, and some of the decisions being made.”
Kontra also stated the agency’s promotions policy needs a overhaul.
“One of the reasons I didn’t get promoted is because I ran against my sheriff,” he said, adding that Sheriff Mike Evans (R), who is not running again, and McDowell made promotion decisions.
Kontra also stated the office’s integrity, honesty, trust and ethics have been “lost. How do we get it back? Part of it is community policing — getting guys in the neighborhoods, getting them out of cars, talking to people.”
Cox started his comments by crediting Evans with the job he has done as leader for the past 20 years.
The changes Cox wants to bring to the sheriff’s office would be to “get away from the ‘stat game.’ I want to bring back the teamwork aspect. I want to develop a system that better reflects actual police work, like getting back in our communities and developing those relationships with our community leaders. We need training, we should always be training.”
Both Kontra and Cox stated a priority as sheriff will be to make sure any deputy who might be dealing with a potential health crisis get the necessary help.
The entire forum is available for viewing on the Calvert County government’s YouTube channel.
One Democrat, Vaughn “Jay” Johnson, has filed to run for sheriff.
