In an effort to reward service and compete with neighboring jurisdictions, the Calvert County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to take a total of $13.3 million in proposed expenditures to their May hearing for the fiscal 2023 budget to be used to give raises to sheriff’s office deputies, correctional officers and county government employees.
There had been proposals on the table to defer the raises until the start of the next calendar year, but the commissioners instead chose to incorporate the full fiscal year plan into their proposed 2023 budget, which begins this July 1.
The plan to raise pay comes one week after the commissioners approved a soft hiring freeze on new county government employees.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) assured meeting attendees and viewers that there was no spontaneity in the board’s action.
“We’ve had meetings with personnel for months,” said Hance.
Additionally, William Benner, hired as a consultant for the sheriff’s office, noted that his company conducted a regional study of competitiveness among Southern Maryland’s four law enforcement agencies — the three counties’ sheriff’s offices and the Maryland State Police.
Benner said the state police salary structure “is the way to go,” noting that Charles County has a similar pay step structure. He added that the recommendations for the Calvert sheriff’s office and detention center deputies “maintains a certain symmetry,” with sheriff’s deputies making higher pay.
Melanie Woodson, county government’s personnel director, said a consultant’s study found, on average, Calvert is 17% behind on government workers’ pay compared to both Charles and St. Mary’s.
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) predicted that number could increase to 20%, given the cost of living adjustments the local government workers in the other two counties were likely to receive for the next fiscal year.
A funding scenario that uses money that had been set aside for the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center project ($5.9 million) without the sale of bonds, budget expense reductions ($2 million) and the county government’s health insurance reserve ($3 million) was approved by the board.
Still to be determined before next month’s public hearing is how much additional funding will be allocated to Calvert's public schools. The commissioners are tentatively scheduled to meet with the board of education later this month.
“We took a very good action to give the sheriff’s office, the correctional officers and county employees the pay raises they deserve,” said Hance, who thanked all parties involved in the analysis and negotiation processes.