A 9-year veteran of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office died suddenly April 8 at his home in St. Mary’s County. William Weston “Wes” Beisel, 32, a deputy first class with the agency “was found deceased at his residence,” the sheriff’s office reported.
Calvert sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch told Southern Maryland News that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a death investigation.
No further information about the nature of Beisel’s death had been released as of presstime this week.
“We are still in the process of gathering more details, but at this time I ask you to please keep his wife and two children, students and staff at Calvert County Public Schools and his brothers and sisters at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) said in a statement.
Beisel was currently serving as a school resource officer assigned to Northern High School.
A sheriff’s office press release noted Beisel began his career with the agency in January 2012 and was initially assigned to the patrol bureau for four years. He began serving as Northern’s SRO in 2018.
Calvert Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 set up an online fundraising page on behalf of Beisel’s wife, Ashley, and his two sons, who are ages 5 and 3.
“He was a well-respected mentor and loyal friend,” lodge officials stated, adding that Beisel “would give you the shirt off his back.”
No sooner was the online fundraiser activated than it far exceeded its initial $12,000 goal.
“We are amazed and humbled,” lodge officials stated. “Please continue to support and share this memorial. Continued donations will help to ensure a solid financial future for Wes’s wife and two sons.”
“Sending prayers to his family for what they’re going through,” said Calvert County Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) during the board’s Tuesday meeting. “It just really hits close to home.”
According to Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, services for Dfc. Beisel will be held Tuesday, April 20, with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home in Leonardtown.
A service will follow immediately at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen.
