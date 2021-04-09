On Friday morning, the Calvert sheriff's office released a statement regarding the death of 9-year veteran deputy William Beisel, who died Thursday, April 8, at his home in St. Mary's County.
"The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of Deputy First Class William ‘Wes’ Beisel, a school resource officer assigned to Northern High. Beisel was found deceased at his residence in St. Mary’s County on April 8."
Beisel began his career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in January 2012. He was initially assigned to the Patrol Bureau from 2012 through 2016. In 2016, he was selected to serve as a member of the Community Action Team until 2018. From 2018 to 2021, he served as the school resource officer at Northern High.
“We are still in the process of gathering more details, but at this time I ask you to please keep his wife and two children, the students and staff at Calvert County Public Schools, and his brothers and sisters at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Mike Evans (R) said.