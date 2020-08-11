Back in late March, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans announced the release of a new mobile app for the agencies that was available as a free download from the iPhone and Android app stores.
“The new app will provide up-to-the-minute alerts, news and resources for Calvert County citizens,” Evans (R) stated in a release.
For several years, many county residents received email and text alerts regarding road closures and re-openings, plus local police activity via Everbridge’s National Information Exchange for Law Enforcement, also known as NIXLE.
On July 23, residents who signed up for NIXLE alerts received an advisory regarding a house fire in Huntingtown (the blaze claimed the life of 80-year-old William Long). As it turned out, that alert would be the last one received by county residents via the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Four days later, the sheriff’s office announced they were no longer using the NIXLE alert system. Citizens have been urged to download the sheriff’s office app.
“Tons of sheriff’s officers were using this app,” said Kristen Leitch, Calvert sheriff’s office public information officer, adding that the sheriff’s office app has “all of the platforms.”
Calvert’s former NIXLE subscribers are being urged to download the new app.
Leitch told Southern Maryland News that during the harrowing hours Calvert was ravaged by Tropical Storm Isaias, “the app got great exposure. There were several downloads.”
According to the March press release, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV LLC, which is an Alabama-based company. On its website, OCV LLC officials tout the company as “one of the leaders in mobile app development for law enforcement, public safety, emergency management and public health agencies.”
“Mobile apps offer public safety and other government agencies a better way to alert, inform and resource the public,” stated OCV LLC communications strategist Suzy Keenan in a company press release.
One of the app features is called “submit a tip,” which allows those who have access to send anonymously information and photos about a crime to the sheriff’s office. Users are reminded to still call 911 in case of an emergency.
App users can also search for detention center inmate information, scroll through the list of Calvert County’s most wanted fugitives and also access the latest COVID-19 information. There is also a link to local weather information.
If you were a former NIXLE subscriber and want to continue to receive Calvert sheriff’s office alerts or a new user wishing to receive these alerts download the app by visiting https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678.