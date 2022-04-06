A decision on whether to approve a budget adjustment to purchase a replacement armored vehicle requested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will have to wait until the end of the month.
Before a motion could be made to OK the $242,500 in added funding for a replacement Lenco BearCat in the current budget, John Norris, the county attorney, indicated the information that had been in the public hearing notice was not what was being considered by the board.
The total price for the vehicle would top $357,000.
A joint memo to the commissioners from Sheriff Mike Evans (R) and Col. Dave McDowell, assistant sheriff, noted, “Based on the current fleet replacement schedule, staff recommends total funding in FY 2022, which includes an increase in current manufacturing costs, resulting in a budget adjustment request for the required difference.”
With $115,000 already in the fiscal 2022 capital improvement plan, the $242,500 difference was proposed by the finance and budget department to come from decreases in organization expenditure accounts ($31,250) and contracted services ($90,000) plus $121,250 in revenues from the county’s recordation taxes.
“It’s an essential piece of equipment we’ve been putting Band-aids on,” Evans told the commissioners, adding that the sheriff’s office had hoped to identify grant funding for the vehicle but that money “is not out there.”
Sheriff’s office Captain Ricky Cox, who heads the special operations team, which uses the vehicle, called it “a key piece of the gear we need.” The BearCat is used by deputies during barricade situations and could also be needed should an emergency arise at either Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant or the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant.
“I’ve seen this save lives,” Cox said of the BearCat.
Sheriff’s office Cpl. NicK DeFelice of special operations said a larger vehicle is needed to replace the current one and the sheriff’s office has been researching the replacement of the current BearCat, which was purchased in 2005.
John Sypa, the county government’s fleet maintenance division chief, admitted the current armored vehicle is “a mechanical nightmare” and replacing it piecemeal would not be a good option.
Laura Kent, the sheriff’s office’s fiscal manager, added that the current price quote from Lenco is time-sensitive and immediate action to apply for a new vehicle would be necessary to make sure the replacement is ready for delivery sometime in the middle of 2023.
Two public commenters expressed doubts that a new BearCat is needed.
Joseph Cormier was concerned about plans of removing funds from a school safety fund to buy the vehicle.
“I hope this is a need and not a want,” Cormier said.
Speaking on behalf of Calvert County Prism, NaQuita Coates stated, “The sheriff’s office has failed to answer simple questions,” adding that the vehicle’s only purpose is for a show of strength and authority.
“I’m not going to vote against something you need,” Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) told the members of the sheriff’s office.
“We’re going to do this again,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. A motion to continue the hearing in a few weeks passed unanimously.
