On Tuesday, the Calvert County’s Sheriff’s Office’s latest crop of recruits were sworn in as deputies as Kathy Smith (D), the county's clerk of the circuit court, administered the oath of office to the seven new officers at the weekly meeting of the county commissioners.
Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) and Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell pinned the badges on the new deputies, each of whom will graduate from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Feb. 19. Evans said a regional ceremony for newly graduated deputies will be held at Chopticon High School in Morganza.
McDowell noted in a memo to the board that the seven “have successfully completed their entry level training.”
The tradition of swearing in new deputies at county commissioners' meetings was started by Evans early in his tenure as sheriff.
“This practice provides a venue for the new deputies, their families, friends and fellow deputies, the [board of commissioners] and the public to commemorate this special occasion in a most memorable way,” McDowell stated in his memo.
Evans said the new deputies “started in March 2020” and would have graduated sooner if not for the presence of the coronavirus, which caused delays.
The new deputies are: Savannah Huy, Cody Shoemaker, Taylor Strong, Matthew Krueger, Christopher Murphy, Ashley Aley and Autumn Abercrombie.
“They face a tough challenge,” Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said of the seven new deputies. “We wish them a safe and happy journey in their careers.”