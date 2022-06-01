Although the opioid crisis still plagues Calvert and elsewhere, the county’s health officer presented some encouraging data at the final county commissioners’ meeting for May.
Dr. Laurence Polsky presented an update to the commissioners, convened as the board of health, with state statistics showing Calvert faring better statewide than other counties in several drug-related areas, including overdose deaths.
“Calvert County had its peak number of overdose deaths — 32 — in 2017,” Polsky reported. “In 2021, Calvert was 40% below the state average in per capita overdose deaths.”
The health officer used a chart to show fentanyl and opioid deaths increased in Maryland as heroin-related deaths decreased. Polsky noted that deaths related to fentanyl use have continued to rise around the state since 2014.
“It’s much more potent and less expensive” than heroin, Polsky explained.
In answer to a question posed by Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) about the rise of fentanyl, Polsky explained that heroin was somewhat organic — derived from a poppy plant — while fentanyl “is made in a lab.” Drug dealers, he explained, have found fentanyl to be easier to smuggle and distribute.
To date in 2022, according to statistics provided by the Calvert sheriff’s office, Calvert and Charles counties both have had seven suspected fatal overdoses, while St. Mary’s had 12.
Calvert’s 25 suspected nonfatal overdoses so far in 2022 are well below the totals in St. Mary’s and Charles — 67 and 66 respectively.
Polsky reported that the Calvert County Behavioral Health Rapid Response Team launched in early 2018 and partners with the sheriff’s office and emergency medical services.
“More than half of overdose victims are seen for treatment within 24 hours,” Polsky stated.
A chart regarding the health department’s case management of substance abuse case management shows links to several entities, including CalvertHealth Medical Center, treatment programs, community organizations, social services and private health care providers.
Polsky added that there are locations countywide where initial help for substance abusers can be found, including schools, the detention center, the health department office and the crisis team van.
“The key message here is if you know someone or if you are having issues, there is help there. Please reach out,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “The worst is when people say ‘I didn’t know where to go.’”
COVID update offered
Polsky confirmed that COVID-19 continues to linger.
“Unfortunately, cases are rising significantly over the last month,” he reported, adding that the strain causing the latest spike — a 40% increase over eight day period in late May — is yielding less hospitalizations around the state as the delta variant produced.
“It’s not causing as much severe illness as we’ve seen in the past,” the health officer said.
The latest state data shows “Calvert has the lowest per capita COVID hospitalization rate in Maryland,” Polsky stated. “Calvert residents are 38.2% less likely to have been hospitalized than the average Marylander. The county health ranking showed Calvert’s COVID mortality rate as 43% below the state average.”
Polsky reported seven Calvert residents were recently hospitalized for COVID-19, with five of those hospitalizations occurring outside the county. The county has had one COVID-19 related death in the past six weeks.
The health officer also addressed the symptoms and challenges that “long COVID” is expected to pose. The symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog” and coughing. Related health risks include diabetes, heart attacks and strokes.
“This is likely linked to the inflammatory nature of COVID,” said Polsky, who added that long COVID could potentially put a further strain on the nation’s health system.
He also stated data is showing that long COVID is approximately five times more likely in unvaccinated individuals as opposed to those who are vaccinated.
