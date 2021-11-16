Using local, state and even federal funds, Calvert County officials are ready for the construction of a new school at a familiar location.
A traditional groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 11 in Chesapeake Beach to get the highly anticipated, $37 million Beach Elementary School replacement project underway.
By 2023 the phased construction of the new Beach Elementary is expected to be completed. The new 74,444-square-foot, three-story building will replace the current school, which opened in 1953.
Calvert public schools' Superintendent Daniel D. Curry commended the “stakeholders committee” that aided in the design and specifications process.
The new Beach Elementary was designed by Smolen Emr Ilkovitch Architects and will be built by Oak Contracting LLC, according to a school system press release. The new facility will accommodate 578 students, have a larger gymnasium than the current building and will become the school system’s second Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified silver building.
The construction site is located to the west of the current school building. That facility will then be demolished to make room for parking, improved bus and vehicular drop-off/pickup zones and a recreational field.
“It’s not easy building a school on this property,” said Curry. In addition to classes being conducted while the intense, sometimes noisy construction work will be underway, the parcel is shoehorned within a residential area.
While the location doesn’t seem advantageous now, Curry noted that Beach Elementary might be Calvert’s only “walkable school.”
“Think of the possibilities a new school building will bring to this town, the county,” said Inez Claggett, school board president.
“Thousands of children have crossed through these halls and became great students,” said Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R).
“There’s much excitement today,” said Brock Fulton, Beach Elementary principal, who introduced his predecessor, the recently retired Michael Shisler. The school’s principal for nearly 30 years, Shisler received applause from the ceremony attendees. He also donned a hardhat and grabbed a shovel, helping get the big rebuild underway.
Alex Donahue of Maryland’s Interagency Commission for School Construction brought greetings to the gathering from Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
Donahue told Southern Maryland News that with the recently enacted Built to Learn legislation, $2 billion in state capital funds will be allocated to counties over the next few years.
“It’s huge,” said Donahue of the initiative, which allows the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue revenue bonds for school construction projects.