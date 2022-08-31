Finally seniors

Madison Hans, left, Hannah Artes and Hannah Paschel are relieved to finally be seniors at Calvert High.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Some were so ready for day one they braved a lingering darkness to arrive at school prior to daybreak Tuesday. Perhaps they were lured by a long table of doughnuts and other breakfast delights. It could have been the chance to get their faces on regional television. Or maybe it was time to quit stalling and let their last year of high school at long last begin.

For some members of Calvert High School’s Class of 2023 the emotions were mixed.

