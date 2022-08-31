Some were so ready for day one they braved a lingering darkness to arrive at school prior to daybreak Tuesday. Perhaps they were lured by a long table of doughnuts and other breakfast delights. It could have been the chance to get their faces on regional television. Or maybe it was time to quit stalling and let their last year of high school at long last begin.
For some members of Calvert High School’s Class of 2023 the emotions were mixed.
“Yes and no,” was Riley Nichols' reply to the jackpot question — are you glad to be back?
“I’m excited to see my teachers and friends,” Nichols said about her affirmative response. But, “I miss sleeping in.”
Senior Damyni Johnson flashed a winning smile and shook her head "no" when asked if she was glad to be back. Although, Johnson indicated she hoped a successful year on the basketball court would earn her a college scholarship after she graduates.
Opening day for Calvert High students began with “senior sunrise,” a recent, national trend that is catching on in Southern Maryland.
“This is the second year we’ve done sunrise,” said Erin Wilkenson, a Calvert High social studies teacher who is the senior class sponsor. The Class of 2022 “did sunrise last year on the football field.”
After an outdoor, picnic-style breakfast Calvert’s seniors were ready to hit the books and rule the school — at least until late May.
“First day of school is always a good thing,” said Darrel Prioleau, Calvert High’s principal. “We want to continue to grow as a community,” adding that the goal for the Cavaliers in the 2022-2023 school year will be to have students achieving in academics, arts and athletics.
When asked how it feels to see faces for the first day of school, Prioleau declared, “I love the unmasked faces.” The principal noted, however, that students have the option to mask or unmask. Displaying the face mask he carries around with him, Prioleau said he is prepared to wear it when in the company of masked students.
The principal’s first day
After several years as Calvert public schools’ director of special education, Christina Harris has assumed the role of principal of Calvert Elementary School.
“We are fully staffed,” said Harris, adding the school has four new teachers.
Harris, along with other Calvert Elementary staff, handed out colored wrist bands to students exiting their school buses and entering the building for the first day of classes. The wrist bands help students remember which bus to board at the end of the school day.
As of Tuesday, Calvert public schools had more than 15,000 enrollees and over 110 new educators.