During their April 12 meeting, the Calvert commissioners voted unanimously to support requests from the county's department of parks and recreation for federal appropriations for two bayside projects in the areas of Chesapeake Beach and St. Leonard.
In a memo to the commissioners, Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, explained the office of Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) “reached out to counties and municipalities regarding requests for fiscal year 2023 appropriations.” Hoyer’s office would be able to submit up to 15 requests to have funds earmarked, Nazzal stated.
“The projects chosen to request appropriation are the Breezy Point Beach shoreline restoration project and phase two of the Flag Ponds shoreline restoration project,” said Nazzal, who added $2.5 million is being requested for both plans. “These two projects meet the criteria of appropriation and serve a national need by providing protection and environmental mitigation on the Chesapeake Bay."
In county officials' letter of support for the Breezy Point project, it was stated the shoreline work “will have a positive impact on our local environment and the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay. Installation of offshore breakwaters and a living shoreline will increase environmental sustainability and prevent further erosion from Breezy Point Beach to the Chesapeake Bay.”
County officials added, “The project is permitted and shovel-ready to mitigate and repair damage of 1,500 feet of shoreline caused by erosion. The existing structures that are perpendicular to the shore have failed, allowing the tidal energy to erode the beach behind the structures causing beach erosion at an exponential rate with every storm. The proposed new shoreline will consist of approximately 30 feet more beach.”
The letter sent to Hoyer’s office also stated that the addition of upland grasses along the length of the project will “serve as a habitat for migratory birds and aid in beach sand retention.”
In touting the Flag Ponds project, county officials noted the first phase is “in final permit review with Maryland Department of the Environment and will be shovel-ready to mitigate and repair damage of 500 linear feet of shoreline, and would create 10,000 square feet of marsh, beach and dune habitats. Living shorelines are one of the recommended techniques to offset impacts from sea level rise and tidal flooding. With this funding, phase two of the shoreline project could be initiated as well.”
Staff pointed out in the letter that “the shoreline at Flag Ponds Nature Park is eroding at rates exceeding 6 feet per year. Eventually, the erosion from coastal flooding will destroy the adjacent wetlands and public beaches, and damage private property within the Long Beach community.”
County officials noted Flag Ponds is a “waterfowl concentration area” and the restoration project will ensure it remains a habitat for wintering waterfowl.
“It’s extremely important,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said of the two projects. He thanked Nazzal and county staff for compiling the requests for federal appropriations.