In his first budget as Calvert public schools’ superintendent, Andraé Townsel has tossed out a big ask of county and state officials — a $271.4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024.
The proposal is $25 million higher than the current year. And, the planned general fund expenses include an additional $14.1 million for increases to wages and salaries.
“Our budget is designed to increase educators’ salaries, increase academic achievement and enhance the overall student experience,” Townsel declared during a Jan. 26 hearing on his proposed budget for the public school system.
The superintendent expressed confidence that Calvert’s system could thrive in the climate that the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state's education reform plan, aims to create.
Townsel cited recent data for the Maryland Comprehensive Achievement Program that shows Calvert’s public school students faring well against their counterparts in other jurisdictions on state standardized tests.
“We’re always at the top half in the state,” Townsel said.
A summary of the salary increases called for in the superintendent’s proposed budget for teachers cites a salary step advance, previously negotiated 1% salary increases and a 5.5% salary increase to meet the blueprint requirement of 10% by June 2024. Other system employees would also be given a step advance and a 1% salary increase and a “wage and salary increase comparable, by employee group, to teachers’ pay increase,” he said.
“The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is here,” Townsel declared, noting that 68% of Calvert’s teachers have master’s degrees and 13 teachers have received national board certification.
As the proposed operating budget is handed off to the board of education and the public is asked to submit comments by mail or email before the March 23 deadline to present it to the county commissioners, Townsel noted the challenges facing school officials.
Those include a request for “a larger than usual amount of budget support from the Calvert County government,” seeking state aid revenue amounts that have not been finalized, addressing new cost pressures added by the Blueprint, handling the large increase — 45% over the last five years — in student transportation costs and coping with inflationary pressures.
The superintendent is asking the county to fund $163.7 million (over 60% of the budget), while the state is expected to pony up $106.4 million. The remainder is made up mostly of federal funding.
As he delivered his proposed budget for the next fiscal year, Townsel and the school board members were joined in the hearing room by several members of the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff. Clad in blue T-shirts, the union members who spoke affirmed their contention that they are undervalued by the system’s administrators.
“I am excited about your vision,” Stacy Tayman, CAESS president, told Townsel. She added that there have been “inherent biases” within the system.
Calvert has over 850 education support staff employees, which include classroom assistants, custodial staff, nurses, secretaries and safety advocates.
Tayman noted that recently school support personnel were excluded from active shooter drills since they would have to be monetarily compensated. She opined that a gunman who breaches security and enters a school is most likely to encounter a support staff member.
“We don’t deserve less,” said Tayman. “We are not valued the same.”
Michelle Parrott, a nurse at Barstow Elementary School, said those of her profession who work for the public school system care for students, aid in health education, respond to crises and document care given to an average of 50 students per day, “all in a seven-hour shift.” However, being a school nurse is regarded as “one of the lowest paid branches of our profession,” said Parrott.
Observing that nurses can earn three times as much money working a shift at a local hospital, Parrott added, “Our turnover rates are higher than they’ve ever been.”
In reacting to the proposed budget and the comments made by support staff, board member Lisa Grenis declared, “A building cannot function and students cannot learn without everyone being equally respected and noticed. I consider you professional staff.”
“It’s a Herculean effort to put together a budget,” board member Dawn Balinski said. “This is going to be a huge ask.”