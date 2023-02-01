Education support staff seeking parity

During the public comment portion of the Jan. 26 hearing on the superintendent's proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, Stacy Tayman, at the speaker's table, noted "inherent biases" within the school system's workforce.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

In his first budget as Calvert public schools’ superintendent, Andraé Townsel has tossed out a big ask of county and state officials — a $271.4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024.

The proposal is $25 million higher than the current year. And, the planned general fund expenses include an additional $14.1 million for increases to wages and salaries.


