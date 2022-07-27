The president of Calvert County’s teachers’ union call it a “growing concern for the school system.” At least one school board member has concurred it has been causing problems.
The issue is the use of cellphones in the possession of students while class is in session.
Earlier this month, Dona Ostenso, Calvert Education Association president, told the school board and top administrators that the segment of the student code of conduct regarding cellphones needed to be revisited.
“Behavior, good or bad, impacts instruction,” said Ostenso. “The misuse of cellphones creates a distraction, opportunities for inappropriate behaviors and other behavioral issues.”
Calvert public schools’ current policy on “electronic and communication devices” acknowledges “there are positive and negative aspects of allowing students to have electronic and communication devices on school property. While they can enhance instructional practices in our buildings, they have the potential to disrupt classroom instruction and the overall school climate.”
Also acknowledging that improper use of electronic devices could compromise “the safety of students and staff,” guidelines have been written into the code. The first guideline is that the devices “should be registered at the school” with the completion of a registration form. The device is not to be used on school property unless it is for instructional/academic purposes and only with permission from an administrator or teacher.
The policy also states students may use the devices on school property “up to 15 minutes prior to the first bell.”
Electronic devices are not allowed in alternative education, in-school intervention or in-school suspension.
The conditions do not apply to students using the devices due to medical conditions, law enforcement offices, authorized visitors and staff.
“Electronic devices were misused last year and very little to nothing was done,” Ostenso told Southern Maryland News earlier this week. She said some teachers do not enforce the current rules “if nothing is going to be done about it.”
Ostenso conceded that some teachers “don’t have a problem with the cellphones,” a reality that Antoine White, school board member, agrees exists.
Of revisiting the cellphone use policy to make it stricter, White stated, “Not everybody feels that way. But I do think it [policy] needs to be revisited.”
White said that he has talked with teachers who have to craft several versions of an exam because students have reportedly been taking imagines of test papers in earlier classes and forwarding them to students in later classes.
“It’s one of many problems,” said White. “It’s not good for the schools.”
Ostenso added there is an equity issue tied to the electronic devices in the classrooms issue.
“Not all students have cellphones,” she said.
Ostenso said she has no problem with students who use cellphones, to say, text in the cafeteria during lunch.
“But once that bell rings, just put them away,” Ostenso said.
As for the neighboring counties, Charles County Public Schools has different cellphone policies for the three school levels — elementary, middle and high school. However, each policy states, “Once school begins they must be powered completely off and remain in a non-visible, secure location.”
Charles public high school students are allowed to have cellphones on during lunch or “an approved activity period.”
For all levels, Charles County’s policy states, “Cellphones or electronic devices with cameras and/or video functions must not be used to take or transmit any image or video at any time, even if the use of the phone or device is otherwise permitted.”
In St. Mary’s County Public Schools, such devices as cellphones, laptops, iPads and iPods may be used “during the instructional day for instructional purposes only with teacher knowledge.”
St. Mary’s school officials have this caveat in their policy that devices “may be confiscated by an administrator,” and a meeting with parents or legal guardians may be required to reclaim the confiscated device.
In an email, St. Mary’s Superintendent James Smith told Southern Maryland News that while the school system’s code of conduct is under revision, when it comes to cellphones “the policy is not changing.”