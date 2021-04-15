As she works toward attaining her big goal, Sarah Hurley is soaring like an eagle.
The Owings teen is a Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop 314. The girls troop from St. Nicholas Lutheran Church in Huntingtown has members who are 11 and up.
Hurley, a Northern High School freshman, wanted her Eagle Scout project to be “something big that would have community impact.”
With the ongoing pandemic, Hurley thought Calvert’s healthcare providers could use assistance. She contacted Lisa Broome, vice president of human resources for Calvert Health Medical Center. Hurley was then put in touch with Erin Farley, the hospital’s community wellness manager, whose advice led to the development of plans to construct a COVID-19 testing/vaccine, flu vaccine, information booth.
Hurley’s family got involved in the project, which started back in late January. The project involved planning meetings, fundraisers, donation collection, building and, finally, the delivery of the booth, which took place Monday at the Prince Frederick hospital.
“It was the longest 15 minutes we’ve ever driven,” Hurley’s mother, Kristyn, quipped shortly after the booth was delivered to hospital officials via a trailer hauled by a pickup truck.
Dean Teague, Calvert Health Systems president and CEO, Broome and Farley were among the group welcoming Hurley and her family to the hospital campus.
Health workers can use the shelter in the event of inclement weather, Hurley explained.
Donations received for the construction project came from BuilderUp, Sneades in Owings, Dunkirk Hardware, Deale Hardware and Home Center, Lusby Hardware in Prince Frederick, Solomons True Value, plus personal donations.
In addition to her parents, Kristyn and Gavin, Hurley’s grandmother, Janice McGovern, and her brother Garrett Hurley, who is also an Eagle Scout, pitched in to successfully complete the task.
In total, Hurley said the entire project totaled 192 hours.
“It was a community effort,” said Hurley.
“How exciting to have a new tool to provide testing opportunities in the community that provides an added layer of protection from the outside elements,” Farley told Southern Maryland News. “Sarah did a fantastic job with her project. We spoke over the phone and emailed back and forth to collaborate on a plan. The plan was shared with our plant operations department. This time last year we were battling wind, rain, cold and heat as Maryland weather swings and changes quickly.”
Farley added that the booth gives Calvert Health many options.
“There are times when we need to obtain a specimen relatively quickly,” Farley said. “Having the booth as a quick-to-use option regardless of the outdoor elements will help expedite collection while not interrupting any current services being provided.”
The road to attainment of Eagle Scout status is still a lengthy one for Hurley. There are still merit badges to be attained, a board of review and other hurdles ahead.
In February 2019, Boy Scouts of America was officially rebranded BSA Scouts and began allowing girls to join its program. This past February, nearly 1,000 girls nationwide were part of the organization’s first class of female Eagle Scouts. That group included 17 young women from Maryland, all from the Baltimore area.
“You have to absorb all the experience,” Hurley said of the Boy Scout program, which she started two years ago at the age of 13. She had been in the Girl Scout program prior to that.
“It’s definitely a tradition inside our family,” said Hurley. “We are a scouting family.”
