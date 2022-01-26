The region’s favorite raptor will be the subject of a celebration in early spring. On Tuesday, a representative of the Maryland Osprey and Nature Center updated the Calvert County commissioners on plans for the first-ever Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival.
The five-hour event will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Drum Point Club in Lusby starting at 11 a.m.
Donning an osprey mascot costume, festival CEO Sal Icaza received a proclamation from the commissioners, who declared, “All citizens are encouraged to support this family friendly festival and its mission of education, conservation and celebration.”
Icaza is a teacher with Solomons Island Photography, a corporate backer of the event.
The event will have offsite parking at Patuxent High School with shuttle buses transporting fest-goers to Drum Point.
“It’s a beautiful venue,” said Icaza of the Drum Point location.
“Take a story walk, make an owl mask, see a live raptor up close, move through the nature activity stations and rotunda lectures with wildlife experts from all over the state,” the festival website states. Merchandise and food vendors will be set up at the festival, too.
Icaza said volunteers are still needed for the event. He also asked county officials to help with logistics.
“This is a first for our county,” declared Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who is a member of the festival’s “bird of directors.”
Icaza stated the April 2 event is “the first of its kind in the state of Maryland."
Admission to the festival will be $10 per family and $5 for individuals. Proceeds will go to the Owl Moon Raptor Center, a facility in Maryland that specializes in the rescues and rehabilitations of ospreys, eagles and other raptors.