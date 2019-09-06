Olly olly oxen free.
Calvert County is looking for a few good local attractions to promote for tourism as its economic development shop is collecting information for its 2020 Calvert County Visitors Guide.
“The tourism industry is one of the largest industry sectors in the county,” Director of Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
The county is looking for lodging, museums, dining establishments, shopping destinations, recreational boating organizations, wineries, breweries, wedding venues and other tourism-related facilities in Calvert for possible inclusion in its upcoming tourism guide.
Tourists “visit our restaurant, stay in our hotels and B&Bs, and visit our sites and attractions,” Robertson-Slagle said. “They go home and leave their tax dollars behind. We don’t have to pay for their schooling, housing or transportation. They are the target audience you want — they come, have a good time and go home.”
Robertson-Slagle said Calvert has repeat tourists and the county is looking to continue to offer unique opportunities to lure them back year-round while staying relevant.
“People are looking for ideas for itineraries,” Robertson-Slagle said, noting the county is moving away from its traditional listing that was similar to a telephone book. “We want to give them some ideas on how to spend their time by day, whether heritage, water or more.”
The economic director said the itinerary is where the trend is going in the tourism industry.
There is no need for attractions and sites included in last year’s visitors guide to resubmit information unless there are changes.
“We want to include everyone,” tourism program specialist Hilary Dailey said of the varied types of attractions, sites, and activities considered for inclusion to include agri-tourism and aquaculture.
One new tourism opportunity is the Solomons Island Heritage Tour, which runs from May to September aboard a commercial fishing boat in the Chesapeake Bay.
“It’s teaching folks how to crab, fish, the culture of the watermen — it’s really interesting,” Robertson-Slagle said.
The county is making every effort to include complete descriptions for each listing, but due to space limitations, the economic development may edit or omit listings as necessary.
Those wishing to submit ideas should brush up on their photography skills, too. Robertson-Slagle said people are very visual when looking for tourism ideas. So, the county welcomes photos and updated photos with new and repeat submissions.
Inclusion in the visitors guide is free of charge.
Robertson-Slagle said the free advertising tool is distributed all across the Atlantic with copies available for businesses to include in their establishment.
“This has been a long-standing partnership with our business community,” she added.
Dailey said there’s over one hundred individual visitor sites in the current guide and more than a dozen larger scale attractions like Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center.
Robertson-Slagle said the print guide is as accurate as the day it is printed, but there is an updated listing on the county’s tourism website choosecalvert.com. The 2019 Visitors Guide can be found online at www.ChooseCalvert.com/VisitorGuide to include farmers markets, amusement parks, pools and camping sites.
For those submitting new sites or needing to note changes on a preexisting site, call the department of economic development at 410-535-4583 no later than Sept. 23. For more information about the 2020 Calvert County Visitors Guide call 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or email info@ecalvert.com.
