Two unexpected developments — an announcement of a pending resignation and a sudden death — have created vacancies in the councils serving the twin municipalities of Chesapeake Beach and North Beach.
During the Chesapeake Beach Town Council’s July meeting, Derek Favret, the panel’s vice president, stunned fellow council members when he announced toward the end of the session that he and his family would be relocating to Newport News, Va.
Favret said the move was necessitated by his acceptance of a new job within the federal government.
“Very mixed feelings about that,” said Favret. “This has been a truly remarkable group.”
Of serving as a town council member, Favret added, “I never had the ambition to do this, but I’m glad I did.”
Then, on Oct. 1, officials and residents of North Beach felt the shock when they learned of the passing of councilwoman Jane Hagen.
During the council’s Oct. 7 work session, Mayor Mike Benton requested a moment of silence in Hagen’s memory.
“It was an honor to serve with her,” said Benton.
The mayor told Southern Maryland News that there will be a slow process to fill the vacancy. The mayor’s office and all six council seats will be decided by voters in November 2022.
This will be the second time this year that a new council member will need to be appointed in North Beach. In May, longtime council member Gwen Schiada submitted her resignation. The council appointed Lauren Kabler to fill the seat this past summer.
On Oct. 5, Chesapeake Beach officials announced the process for identifying Favret’s replacement.
According to the announcement, any town resident interested in serving on the council must provide his or her full name, physical residential address (post office box numbers will not accepted) and date of birth. Hopefuls must also provide all contact information and a resume. The final stipulation is the submission of a public disclosure form. Fulfilling that requirement may be done online or printed, filled out and submitted directly to Sharon Humm, the town clerk. The deadline for submission is Oct. 29.
“The mayor and town council will interview town residents, who have been verified as registered town voters by the board of elections, and have submitted all required information, during a town council work session,” the Town of Chesapeake Beach’s announcement reads. “It is expected that interviews will take place on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. with a final decision of the mayor and town council during the Nov. 18 town meeting.”
In bidding farewell to Favret, Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney thanked the council member “for his leadership, counsel, integrity and patience.”