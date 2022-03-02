Three Calvert County commissioners walked into a school board meeting. There is no punchline, but the drama that began Feb. 24 at the board of education’s meeting abated considerably by the time all five commissioners met Tuesday.
The school board’s session followed a demonstration by parents and students outside the public school system’s central office in Prince Frederick where people called for school and health leaders to concur with the state board of education to make the wearing of masks by school children optional. The Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review overwhelmingly affirmed the state school board’s decision on Feb. 25.
A letter signed by Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry and county Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky had been sent to parents On Feb. 23 stating that because the county’s COVID-19 case rates “remain in the high range — defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as over 100 cases to 100,000 residents over a seven-day period,” students would still be required to wear masks. The joint letter identified March 14 as the target date for making masks optional.
The superintendent over the weekend later declared masks would not be required in schools starting this week.
“Polsky and Curry legally can’t make kids wear a mask in school,” declared Melissa Goshorn, a school parent activist who addressed the pre-meeting rally. Goshorn told the gathering that as of March 1, “Our babies are not going to wear our masks.”
Commissioners Mike Hart (R), Christopher Gadway (R) and Kelly McConkey (R) attended the local school board meeting and Hart and Gadway spoke at the rally.
The board’s meeting was brought to an abrupt end by board president Pamela Cousins during the board comments segment when members of the audience began jeering at the board.
The following day, after the joint committee ratified the state school board’s call, all five commissioners issued statements declaring the school mask mandate over, without any concurrence from the school system’s superintendent or board members.
During Tuesday’s commissioners’ reports, Hart asserted that the form letter each commissioner sent out was legally vetted by the county attorney.
McConkey denied the missive was part of a “political power play. There was confusion. All we did was send out a letter letting the people know what the policy way.”
Gadway took umbrage with the way Cousins spoke to another school board member, Pat Nutter, who had made a motion to rescind Curry’s and Polsky’s Feb. 23 edict, saying it had the appearance of policy, which was the purview of the school board. Gadway indicated an apology to Nutter was in order.
School board member Inez Claggett stated that the letter was not a policy statement and Curry and Polsky were well within their authority. Nutter’s motion was defeated.
Regarding the joint letter, Gadway said the writers, “essentially said, ‘We don’t care about the state.’”
During the Tuesday meeting’s public comment segment, Cassandra Okwumauda of Huntingtown declared the behavior of attendees at the school board meeting was “deplorable” and “broke decorum.” Okwumauda declared the school board “has not thrown kids under the bus” and affirmed masks were a safety measure.
“Parental input is the greatest input we can have,” said Hart, adding he attended the meeting more as a parent and not so much as a commissioner. “There’s a growing frustration the public isn’t being heard.”
“The kids have been lost in the shuffle of this political stuff,” said McConkey, who added the two boards need to resume the practice of meeting jointly on a quarterly basis.
In an effort to pivot clear of the political acrimony, Gadway noted as he was driving to work Monday morning he saw school children waiting at a bus stop.
“Not a single mask,” he said, adding the children were “laughing, smiling” for the first time in two years.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews