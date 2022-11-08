Working the polls in Calvert

Linda Wiley, left, Laurie Hutchinson and Chris Hengstenberg work their parties' tables Tuesday outside the Windy Hilly Elementary School polling location. Voter turnout was reported to be steady in Calvert.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The sunny skies matched the demeanor of Calvert’s registered voters Tuesday as citizens showed up at the polling places to cast ballots.

There will be changes in Prince Frederick, the county seat, in the weeks ahead.

