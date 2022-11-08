The sunny skies matched the demeanor of Calvert’s registered voters Tuesday as citizens showed up at the polling places to cast ballots.
There will be changes in Prince Frederick, the county seat, in the weeks ahead.
Unofficially, with all 20 of Calvert’s polling locations reporting, Republicans retain their dominance of the board of county commissioners. However, as it did in 2018, the board of county commissioners will have three new members.
Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, with over 18,500 votes was re-elected to an at-large seat, along with fellow Republican Todd Ireland, who tallied over 17,600 votes topping Democrats Chelsea Montague (over 9,630) and Emad Dides (6,780).
In the first election district, Republican Mike Hart won a third consecutive four-year term as a county commissioner with nearly 64% of the vote compared to Democrat Tricia Powell’s 36%.
Mark Cox, who won a close victory in July’s Republican primary for the second election district seat, bested Democrat David Gray, garnering over 64% of the vote.
In the third election district, former Republican central committee chair Catherine Grasso was a winner over Democrat Darrell Roberts, winning nearly 63% of the vote.
Republican Ricky Cox, who topped a large GOP field in the July primary, won over Democrat Vaughn “Jay” Johnson and will succeed retiring Mike Evans (R) as Calvert County's sheriff. Cox tallied over 19,650 votes to Johnson's 10,873.
In the state’s attorney’s race, Republican Robert Harvey has won a full four-year term, officially shedding his interim status after getting 62% of the vote to Democrat opponent Rick Piereck’s 38%. Harvey was appointed by the county’s circuit court judges to fill the vacancy created first when Andrew Rappaport was appointed judge and then when his appointed successor Jenifer Morton resigned to take an out-of-state job.
In Calvert’s hotly contested race for two at-large seats on the board of education, the votes went in this order — Lisa Grennis (15,012), Jana Post (12,745) Tracy McGuire (10,123) and Camille Khaleesi (7,122).
In the contested race for register of wills, longtime incumbent Democrat Margaret Phipps currently has, unofficially, 50.4% of the votes compared to Republican Mark Lynch's total of 49.5%.
North Beach also held its election for mayor and town council. Incumbent Mayor Mike Benton tallied 260 votes compared to challenger and incumbent councilwoman Elizabeth Lawton's 146. The top six vote getters in the council race were Greg Dotson, Mickey Hummel, Lauren Kabler, Ken Wilcox, Mary Healey and Paul Troncone.
