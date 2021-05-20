A Huntingtown woman died Monday afternoon after the sport utility vehicle she was driving collided with a truck at the Route 4 and Lower Marlboro Road intersection, police reported.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on May 17, patrol deputies and members of the agency’s crash reconstruction team arrived at the scene of the collision.
“Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Dodge Ram, operated by Hunter Todd Ferguson, 18 of Prince Frederick, was traveling south,” on Route 4, the release stated. A 2005 Suzuki XL7 SUV, driven by Allison Carroll Smith, 49, was making a left turn from Lower Marlboro Road onto northbound Route 4.
“Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, resulting in the Suzuki being struck on the driver’s side,” the sheriff’s office reported.
Smith was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash. Ferguson was not injured.
The cause of the collision remains under an investigation, which is being handled by Sgt. Tom Phelps. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Phelps at 410-535-2800 or via e-mail at Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.
