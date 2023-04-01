Domestic rabbit

A domestic rabbit that posed for pictures at a nature event in La Plata in May 2022. This is not a rabbit that was being kept at Bunny Magic in Calvert County.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A Lusby woman whose love of rabbits and other wild creatures had gotten her in hot water before is now facing accusations of a variety of violations.

Carole Badart Vanwie, 76, had more than 100 charges filed against her at the end of March by Maryland Natural Resources Police.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews