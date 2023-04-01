A Lusby woman whose love of rabbits and other wild creatures had gotten her in hot water before is now facing accusations of a variety of violations.
Carole Badart Vanwie, 76, had more than 100 charges filed against her at the end of March by Maryland Natural Resources Police.
According to court documents filed by NRP Officer Allison Higgs, the law enforcement agency received a citizen complaint in February reporting deplorable conditions for the many animals housed on site at Vanwie’s 1.68 acre parcel near the Patuxent River.
In addition to rabbits, other animals living on the grounds included two wild mallards, a Canada goose and a mourning dove.
Higgs said several natural resources officers and Calvert County animal control personnel executed a search warrant on Vanwie’s property on Feb. 13. Her nonprofit venture is called Bunny Magic Wildlife and Rabbit Rescue.
As a result of the search, on March 29 there were 70 charges filed against Vanwie for various infractions, including animal cruelty, hoarding, neglect, having animal housed insufficient enclosures and citations for failure to update records.
The number of charges more than doubled March 30.
In total, Vanwie has been charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty, 42 counts of insufficient animal enclosure, 19 charges of failure maintain required records, 29 counts of animal cruelty/failure to provide, six charges of failure to provide sufficient separation, seven charges of failure to keep the facility structurally sound, six counts of failure to provide adequate water, four charges of failure to dispose animal and food waste, six charges of failure to ventilate, four counts of failure to provide food, six charges of failure to keep the areas clear and one count each of failure establish and maintain a safe and effective program, failure to immediately release a recovered animal, animal hoarding and animal neglect.
Higgs stated in court papers that “a total of six domestic rabbits and three wildlife have been humanely euthanized” since the execution of the warrant.
A summons was issued for Vanwie on March 30. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 15.
In September 2012, Vanwie entered an Alford plea in district court to a single count of animal cruelty. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Judge Robert B. Riddle gave Vanwie a 30-day suspended sentence and ordered her to pay restitution to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, which took in many of the rabbits found on the Lusby property. Vanwie was allowed keep a few dozen of the more than 200 rabbits found at the property in 2012.
Calvert County’s current State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R), then a private attorney, represented Vanwie in court. During the 2012 hearing Harvey told Riddle his client “has too big a heart,” which he conceded led to her housing far too many rabbits on her property.