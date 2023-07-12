A 35-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman indicted last year in connection with the 2022 death of her mother-in-law pleaded guilty July 7 to involuntary manslaughter.
Madison G. Wagaman’s plea was entered in Calvert County Circuit Court before Judge Mark Chandlee.
The defendant was initially charged with second-degree assault March 25, 2022, by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Aranda.
According to court documents, that charge stemmed from a shouting match Madison Wagaman had with her mother-in-law, Judith Elaine Wagaman, 74, at their residence in Chesapeake Beach. Aranda stated in the charging papers that the two were arguing about their domestic pets — Madison’s cats and Judith’s dog — when the disagreement escalated.
Aranda stated the defendant told investigators she struck her mother-in-law “with an open palm on the face. Judith then fell and struck her head on the ground and began bleeding and was unconscious. Madison then realized the severity of Judith’s injuries and called 911 to get the proper medical attention Judith needed.”
Aranda stated in court papers that deputies who arrived at the house found Judith Wagaman “not conscious and bleeding from the nose.”
According to charging documents, the injuries sustained by Judith Wagaman that were observed by investigating deputies were a left lip laceration, a laceration to the right side of the nose and a contusion to the right rear of her head.
She was subsequently taken to Washington Hospital Center, where she died April 1.
In her obituary posted on the Rausch Funeral Home website, Judith Wagaman was described as “everyone’s mom.”
After being charged with second-degree assault, Madison Wagaman was released on her own recognizance.
A Calvert grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against the defendant last August.
After receiving and accepting Madison Wagaman’s plea, Chandlee ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2.
Wagaman is being represented by private attorney John M. McKenna and Adam C. Demetriou.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney.