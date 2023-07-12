Calvert County Courthouse

A 35-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman indicted last year in connection with the 2022 death of her mother-in-law pleaded guilty July 7 to involuntary manslaughter.

Madison G. Wagaman’s plea was entered in Calvert County Circuit Court before Judge Mark Chandlee.


  

