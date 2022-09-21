New affiliation announced at CHMC

A large banner was unveiled Sept. 14 when CalvertHealth Medical Center's affiliation with Duke Health to provide cancer care was announced.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

A hospital in Southern Maryland and an iconic Atlantic Coast university are now linked with the aim improving care for cancer patients.

On Sept. 14, CalvertHealth Medical Center officials formally announced an affiliation with Duke Health during a brief outdoor ceremony at the Prince Frederick facility.

