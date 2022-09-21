A hospital in Southern Maryland and an iconic Atlantic Coast university are now linked with the aim improving care for cancer patients.
On Sept. 14, CalvertHealth Medical Center officials formally announced an affiliation with Duke Health during a brief outdoor ceremony at the Prince Frederick facility.
Donning a Duke Football cap, Dr. Theodore Tsangaris, CalvertHealth's cancer program director, labeled the partnership “capturing lightning in a bottle.”
Dean Teague, the medical center's president and CEO, said the local hospital, which already has a strong reputation for cancer treatment, wanted to take its care to a higher level and years ago began looking to forge a partnership. A consultant firm conducted a study to identify that partner.
“Duke Health stood out,” said Teague, who was visibly moved when he recalled family members he lost to cancer. “We have an opportunity to get great care in Calvert,” instead of having to send local patients north to facilities in Baltimore or Washington, D.C.
Teague noted that hospital officials have spent nearly $80 million in recent years to make capital, technological and personnel improvements to CalvertHealth Medical Center.
Cancer, Teague noted, is particularly troublesome in Calvert, where per capita rates of virtually every form are higher than in other areas.
According to a hospital press release, for over a decade, “cancer care has ranked among the top three needs of Calvert County residents. According to the state cancer profiles provided by the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Calvert County has higher rates on average for both the U.S. and the state of Maryland for breast cancer, deaths, lung and bronchus cancer deaths, prostate cancer deaths, bladder cancer incidence and deaths, and colorectal cancer incidence.”
To the region’s cancer patients who have relied on CalvertHealth, Teague declared, “This is for you.”
“Cancer is complicated because it is personal,” said Dr. Linda Sutton, medical director of the Duke Cancer Network. Noting that Duke is marking 50 years of being a comprehensive care provider, she pledged the North Carolina facility “will provide support.”
In the event press release, Sutton said the affiliation “is an opportunity to build on [CalvertHealth's] existing strengths and provide robust new treatment options for patients.”
During the Calvert commissioners' meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) hailed the CalvertHealth/Duke Health collaboration, calling it “probably the most significant improvement to health care in Calvert County history. To think you can go to CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick and get the same cancer care as you can get at Duke University, that’s quite an accomplishment.”