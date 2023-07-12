The board of trustees for The Calverton School in Huntingtown announced late last week it has hired Allison Trentman to serve as its interim head of school.
Trentman, who graduated from the 56-year-old private school in 2003, had been serving this past school year as Calverton’s student support specialist. Her previous work experience includes workig in the Fairfax County, Va., public schools system with intervention program implementation, the Apple Tree Early Learning Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C., and also held an adjunct faculty appointment at George Mason University.
She earned a doctorate degree in educational psychology from the University of Minnesota.
According to a Calverton press release, Trentman and her husband, Tom, are both graduates of the school and will have three children attending there next academic year.
Allison Trentman succeeds Jamey Hein, who served as head of school for only one year, which followed one year as interim head.
A spokesman for The Calverton School told Southern Maryland News that Hein’s leaving “was a very unexpected departure.”
No further information on the situation is available at this time.
“I will take great care to lead Calverton through an uncertain time, aiming to make it stronger than where we are today,” Trentman stated. “I am committed to engaging with every member of our community to ensure that Calverton thrives and our students grow as well-rounded learners led by outstanding faculty and staff.”
The school’s board of trustees will be conducting a national search for a permanent head of school. There are no specifics on how the search will be conducted nor an estimate on how long the process is expected to take.
In an interview with Southern Maryland News last December, Hein noted that Calverton, along with other private schools nationwide, had seen an enrollment spike directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of 2022, Calverton, which has grades ranging from kindergarten to high school senior, had an enrollment of over 300 students.
However, last month only 17 students graduated from its upper school. Less than a decade ago, Calverton had over 40 high school graduates per year.