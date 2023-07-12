Allison Trentman

Allison Trentman has been named interim head of school for Calverton.

 CALVERTON SCHOOL PHOTO

The board of trustees for The Calverton School in Huntingtown announced late last week it has hired Allison Trentman to serve as its interim head of school.

Trentman, who graduated from the 56-year-old private school in 2003, had been serving this past school year as Calverton’s student support specialist. Her previous work experience includes workig in the Fairfax County, Va., public schools system with intervention program implementation, the Apple Tree Early Learning Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C., and also held an adjunct faculty appointment at George Mason University.


  

