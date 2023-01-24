Jamey Hein’s journey from his native New England to where he is today as head of school at The Calverton School in Huntingtown has taken him to a lot of different places.
Hein told Southern Maryland News he earned his bachelor’s degree from Dennison University in Ohio and his master’s degree at the University of Virginia. While he was in high school and college he spent his summers working at youth camps and sensed his calling was “to work with kids.”
He started teaching right out college, serving at private schools in Michigan and Florida. At one time he taught at William Penn Charter, which was founded in 1689 in Philadelphia.
It was while in Michigan that Hein transitioned from classroom teacher to administrator.
He came to Maryland and for several years served as head of school for St. Martin’s in the Field Episcopal in Severna Park.
In 2021 Hein was appointed Calverton’s interim head of school following the departure of Christopher Hayes.
“I wasn’t too far away,” Hein recalled of his selected as interim head. “I wouldn’t have to move here from another state, and I was looking for a transition myself.”
“Jamey’s passion for education, dedication to students, and commitment to supporting and developing faculty will ensure our program continues to flourish,” Arpana Shah, then the president of The Calverton Board of Trustees, stated in a press release when Hein was chosen as interim head. “I believe Jamey will honor the traditions of excellence and values of Calverton while leading the school into a new era of growth.”
Hein admited it was a slow “coming to a realization for me to take this on more fully. It was an agreement between me and the board.”
The “interim” was removed from Hein’s title as the new school year began this past summer.
Calverton, which is situated on a 160-acre tract off northbound Route 2/4 in Huntingtown, was started during the late 1960s by several prominent local citizens. Its evolvement into one of the Southern Maryland region’s top private schools has been a series of bold steps.
Today, the pre-K through 12th grade school has a student body hailing from five regional counties as well as five different countries.
“We have to demonstrate we are worth paying for,” said Hein, explaining that over $4 million of it current fiscal year budget of $6.3 million is for human resources with an operating budget of over $2 million. Hein added that 85% of Calverton’s budget revenue comes from tuition.
“I think there’s a myth out there that a school like Calverton is somehow thought to be exclusive,” said Hein. “That’s not the case. We really strive to make this school accessible and affordable for families. We are a remarkably diverse school. That makes for a really authentic environment for kids to learn in and teachers to teach in. The teachers are here because they want to be here. They are dedicated to teaching the whole child. They have the freedom to teach to the individual child and not teach to a test. They benefit from having small classes.”
Hein explained that in Calverton’s lower school's classrooms have at most 16 students. In its upper school, the maximum number of students is slightly less.
“Teachers are able to reach more kids and adjust their teaching according to that individual kid’s needs.
Hein noted that Calverton, along with other private schools nationwide, saw a spike in enrollment which can be directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school’s enrollment is now over 300 students.
“Calverton, like any other independent school, was given certain freedoms from the state and the county to make its own decision to remain open or have a hybrid program” during the pandemic, said Hein. “We maintained the educational continuity for kids, so we saw a lot of enrollment growth. Now, we have to hold on to that enrollment.”
While the school does charge for admission, Hein pointed out, “Calverton has a real commitment to financial aid.” He explained that 48% of the students enrolled at Calverton receive financial assistance.
There are other strategies in the works to raise the school’s profile in the community.
“We are currently focusing on a strategic plan that will take us through 2024,” said Hein.
Already, the school has forged a relationship with the Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Laboratory in St. Leonard. That facility has been affiliated with Morgan State University for the past 18 years.
“We’re looking to bolster our partnerships, help our students get out there making connections,” Hein said. “We are looking to deepening our commitment to diversity.”
Calverton currently has Calvert County’s only artificial turf field, which the school funded with money from the state. Field rentals have become one of the mainstays of Calverton’s non-tuition revenue.
The school’s theme for the current year is “building community through connections and collaborations.”
In noting the solid engagement of the parents of Calverton’s current students, Hein stated, “Since they are making a financial commitment to their child’s education, they are going to be engaged. There’s an expectation that we have to be responsive. Your child will be known, valued, understood, seen and heard.”