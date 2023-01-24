Top cat

Jamey Hein is Calverton's head of school. He and other school officials aim to make the private Huntingtown school a leader in the region's education community.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Jamey Hein’s journey from his native New England to where he is today as head of school at The Calverton School in Huntingtown has taken him to a lot of different places.

Hein told Southern Maryland News he earned his bachelor’s degree from Dennison University in Ohio and his master’s degree at the University of Virginia. While he was in high school and college he spent his summers working at youth camps and sensed his calling was “to work with kids.”


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews