Taking note that the nation’s and the world’s economies are ailing, Calvert government officials presented a balanced operating budget totaling $335.28 million for fiscal year 2023.
The county commissioners’ budget was presented Tuesday night at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center. As it turns out, the plan to build a larger community center to honor the crusading 20th century county educator proved to be the only controversy confronting the board during the public hearing, which was over in less than an hour.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said the balanced spending plan for the next fiscal year was the result of “the hard work of finance and budget.”
Hance noted that the fiscal 2023 budget has “significant increases for our staff.”
“The budget includes one salary step, one restorative step, a market adjustment and a 4% cost of living adjustment for county employees,” Beth Richmond, deputy director of finance and budget, noted in a memo to the commissioners.
The market adjustment includes law enforcement — the county sheriff’s office and detention center.
“Well done,” Sheriff Mike Evans (R) told the commissioners. “You came up with something fair and equitable for all employees.”
Hance indicated county government leaders realized that boosting salaries would make Calvert more competitive with the region’s other two counties in recruitment and retention of employees. Hance blamed Calvert’s longtime pay lag on “decades of neglect by previous boards.”
The board also relied on data from a consultant’s study of the region which determined Calvert was 17% behind in government workers pay compared to Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The wrangling between the commissioners and school board also appears settled, with an additional $6.6 million in funding from the current fiscal year. While it is about $3 million shy of what the board of education originally requested from the commissioners, it is well above the state-mandated maintenance of effort for local school systems, requiring funding based on a per-pupil basis.
The deal was brokered during a late April work session among the commissioners, outgoing public schools' Superintendent Daniel D. Curry and Edith Hutchins, the school system’s chief financial officer. No school board members attended the work session.
Though he was on the hearing’s agenda, Curry was not in attendance Tuesday.
In order to fund the $13.3 million market adjustment for county employees, finance and budget recommend the board use $5.9 million that had been set aside for the new Prince Frederick community center, which had been envisioned as a ‘pay-go’ project, as opposed to one funded with the sale of general obligation bonds.
In early April, a consultant presented a concept plan for the facility that came with a price tag in excess of $20 million. A majority of the board voted to accept the concept plan.
However, the shifting of the earmarked funds caused major heartburn for supporters of the community center project.
Using a large picture of Harriet Elizabeth Brown and a small throw rug, project advocate Margaret Dunkle told the commissioners “you voted to pull the rug out from Harriet Elizabeth Brown.”
Brown, an educator who led the fight to get pay for Calvert’s Black teachers commensurate with that of white teachers and won during the late 1930s, would be disappointed by the commissioners’ repurposing of project funds, said Dunkle.
“She would be painfully forced to give you an F,” Dunkle added. “A viable community center is a top priority. Please do not leave Prince Frederick behind.”
With a motion made to leave the public record on the proposed budget open until June 6, Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) stated he would support restoring the pay-go funds for the community center back in the budget using the county’s “rainy day funds.”
To the project’s supporters, McConkey said, “I applaud you all for your perseverance.”
The board voted unanimously to leave the record open until close of business June 6. The final fiscal 2023 budget is to be voted on by the board the following day.