Chris and Mark

Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway, left, and challenger Mark C. Cox Sr.

study notes during a Republican candidates’ forum.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

With provisional ballots and another batch of mail-in votes still to be counted, Calvert County’s District 2 commissioner race on the Republican side between incumbent Christopher J. Gadway and Mark C. Cox Sr. is not quite over. As of last Thursday, Cox led by 502 votes, although Gadway gained 31 more votes from preliminary mail-in tallies.

When reached Wednesday, Gadway, who was appointed last July by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to finish Tim Hutchins’ unexpired term, expressed appreciation for the people who worked on his campaign, the voters who cast their ballots for him and his opponent.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews