With provisional ballots and another batch of mail-in votes still to be counted, Calvert County’s District 2 commissioner race on the Republican side between incumbent Christopher J. Gadway and Mark C. Cox Sr. is not quite over. As of last Thursday, Cox led by 502 votes, although Gadway gained 31 more votes from preliminary mail-in tallies.
When reached Wednesday, Gadway, who was appointed last July by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to finish Tim Hutchins’ unexpired term, expressed appreciation for the people who worked on his campaign, the voters who cast their ballots for him and his opponent.
“I appreciate that Mark Cox and I ran on our own name and merits,” said Gadway. “It was a very respectful campaign.”
Attempts to reach Cox by phone and email before press time were unsuccessful.
Another incumbent county commissioner, Republican Kelly McConkey of District 3, also came up short on election night and saw opponent Catherine Grasso widen her lead by nearly 300 votes after initial mail-in counts.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Calvert County for the last 10 years,” McConkey said in a statement and making reference to his six years on the board of education prior to his 2018 election as county commissioner. “I have met so many people along the way. I worked very hard to try and help solve everyone’s problems and tried to be a voice for them when nobody would help.”