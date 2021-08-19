Calvert public schools officials are preparing to welcome students back on Aug. 31. It won’t quite be a return to normalcy, since masks must be worn by anyone in a school building due to a reprise of significant COVID-19 cases brought on by a variant strain.
Still, Superintendent Daniel D. Curry shared what he called “good news numbers” at the Aug. 12 meeting of the board of education.
“Home school numbers are down,” Curry said. “They’d gone way up last year.”
The superintendent said at one time the number of homeschooled students in Calvert reached around 1,600, a response by some parents to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the public school system reacted. Now the number is under 1,100.
On Aug. 23, teachers will report for the start of the new year. According to a document included in the board’s consent agenda, 41 new teachers have been hired — they started with an orientation on Aug. 19 and 20. The list includes four new special education teachers. Other new employees include three psychologists, three psychologist interns, three speech pathologists and three new instructional assistants.
During the meeting’s open forum, a citizen identified as Brendan Connell asked school officials to reconsider the mask mandate for students.
“I don’t think it’s sound policy,” said Connell. “I don’t think we should blindly follow what other school systems are doing or the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] since they aren’t educators. I think we should apply critical thinking to this decision.”
Connell told the school board that statistics show there is an “extremely low probability” of a child dying from COVID-19.
“I don’t think it’s ethical to put this burden on kids for the benefit of adults,” said Connell, adding that “parents should have a choice.”
During board comments, board member Dawn Balinski asked school employees, parents and older, eligible students to considered getting vaccinated in hopes of cutting down on the need for quarantines.
“Let’s just keep our fingers crossed that Maryland can get the infection rate down,” said Balinski, who encouraged parents to do “symptom checks” on children before sending them to school.
Beach Elementary update offered
The school board approved a staff recommendation to award the contract for construction services for the replacement of Beach Elementary School to Oak Contracting LLC of Towson in the amount of $31.75 million. The award is pending the approval of a request for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds totaling $3 million.
The original estimate for the project was $28.75 million, with the identified sources being capital improvement funds from the state and local governments. However, the higher costs for materials is driving up the Chesapeake Beach school’s project price.
“We were able to whittle down the pricing,” Shuchita Warner, director of school construction, told the board. “We had estimated we would need about $3 million in the [emergency relief] funding to be able to bridge the gap.”
Curry explained to the board members that while emergency relief funding is federal money, the Maryland State Department of Education must approve the request. He added there is a “significant process” for considering applications and Calvert school officials may not know the outcome for a few months.
Warner stated the re-estimated cost was determined with the application of “value engineering” to the project components as well as federal wage rates.
In a memo to the board of education, Kevin Michael, procurement and resource management director, explained school system officials, the Beach Elementary School design team and Oak Contracting developed a guaranteed maximum price proposal.
Warner said with the guaranteed maximum price, overages will be borne by the contractor. As for the anticipated procurement of an additional $3 million in funding, Warner said, “We feel very confident in our application.”
COVID-related savings noted
Edith Hutchins, the school system’s chief financial officer, presented the board with a preliminary report on the end of fiscal 2021. Hutchins reported “savings across all categories.”
This included $3.6 million in salaries, $1.5 million in bus routes and athletic trips, $436,000 in field trips, $395,000 in mileage reimbursements and $311,000 in electricity.
“In many cases, the savings are a direct result of how the COVID pandemic affected our operations last year,” said Hutchins.
She explained an audit of fiscal 2021 was pending and a final report was expected around October. Hutchins said the overall savings preliminarily is $9.2 million, but her department is “projecting a $10.3 million savings after all is said and done.”
Any savings will be rolled into the unassigned fund balance, Hutchins said.
